Community Calendar: Head of the Lakes Fair and more

Friday, Aug. 4

Superior: The Wildwoods Band, a folk/Americana trio out of Lincoln, Nebraska, will play at Earth Rider Brewery, 1715 N. Third St., #1617 at 7 p.m.

Superior: Billings Park Days kicks off with rummage sales all day; a car show from 5-8 p.m.; live music on the main stage from DeepWater Music youth bands from 4-7:30 p.m.; fireworks at dusk at the Billings Park Civic Center; and live music from Stone at 8 p.m. at Charlie Brown’s. Visit the Billings Park Days Facebook page.

Superior: Head of the Lakes Fair continues with a traders village beginning at 3 p.m.; family farm days from 4-7 p.m.; and races — sprints, MWM purestock and hornets — at 7 p.m. The Shane Nelson Band will perform live music from 7-10 p.m. Gate admission is $9 for adults age 18-64; $7 for seniors age 65 and older, military members and children ages 6-17; and free for kids 5 and younger. Most shows and races are free with gate admission. On-site parking is $5. Ride armbands are available for $30 each session. Visit headofthelakesfairgrounds.com and the Head of the Lakes Fair Facebook page for more information.

Saturday, Aug. 5

Superior: The Barker’s Island Farmers Market runs from 8:45 a.m. to noon near the SS Meteor.

Superior: Billings Park Days continues with a craft show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; a one-block parade at 10 a.m.; Smooch-A-Pooch dog show at 11:30 a.m. on the main stage; kids carnival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; live music from Shane Nelson from 1-3 p.m.; and live music from Revved Up at 7:30 p.m. Visit the Billings Park Days Facebook page .

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts a free screening at 11 a.m. of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie." The movie is rated PG. Closed captions will be enabled.

Superior: Head of the Lakes Fair wraps up. Saturday's events include family farm days from noon to 4 p.m.; an MMA “Beatdown at the Fairgrounds” at 6 p.m. with a kid’s demolition derby at the same time; a demolition derby at 7 p.m.; and live music from Russ Darwin and the Switch from 7-10 p.m. Classes for the demolition derby include minivan/SUV, compact car, full size and mad dog. Contact John, 218-565-2261 or Jeremey, 218-940-5581 for more information. Gate admission is $9 for adults age 18-64; and $7 for seniors age 65 and older, members of the military and children ages 6-17. Children age 5 and younger get free admission. Most shows and races are free with gate admission. On-site parking is $5. Ride armbands are available for $30 each session. Visit headofthelakesfairgrounds.com and Facebook page for more information.

Superior: The Superior Senior High School Class of 1967 will hold its annual get-together at 4:30 p.m. at Vintage Italian Pizza, VIP, 1201 Tower Ave. Cost is $10 at the door.

Superior: Reclaim Recovery, a recovery-pathway neutral support group, meets from 5:30-7 p.m. at 2911 Tower Ave., Suite 9 the first and third Saturday of each month. Join us twice monthly for a fun-filled, laid back, non-faith based meeting.

Sunday, Aug. 6

Superior: Community Water Festival: Defend the Sacred runs 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 31st Avenue East and East Fifth Street. The free event features a march and flotilla at 10 a.m. with the festival starting at noon with free food, speakers, kids’ activities and lots of water love with a peaceful call to shut down Enbridge Line 5.

Superior: Serenity Salon and Spa featuring Posh Affair Boutique, 1705 Tower Ave., will host a block party from noon to 3 p.m. Meet the new building owners, celebrate the businesses inside the building and celebrate summer during the family-friendly event. There will be food, music, bounce houses, games, grab bags, giveaways, discounted and free services. The Spartan cheer team will be offering face painting, and there are free spaces for local vendors to sell, perform and promote their businesses. Visit the Facebook page for more information.

Lake Nebagamon: The Superior-Douglas County Family YMCA hosts an open house at Camp Tall Pines, 11881 E. South Lake Boulevard, from 1-4 p.m. Visitors can swim, kayak, canoe and enjoy light snacks. View all the improvements and learn about upcoming projects for the camp. Free and open to the public.

Monday, Aug. 7

Lake Nebagamon: Imogene McGrath Memorial Library hosts Storytime from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Children will enjoy stories, crafts and fun.

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts its Lego Club for kids from 4-6 p.m.

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts a free screening at 6 p.m. of the movie "Shazam: Fury of the Gods." The film continues the story of teenager Billy Batson who, upon reciting the magic word "Shazam!" is transformed into his adult super hero alter ego. The movie is rated PG-13. Closed captions will be enabled.

Tuesday, Aug. 8

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts Storytime at Billings Park from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Children will enjoy stories, crafts and fun.

Superior: Do you have questions about Medicare? Visit Superior Public Library at 11:30 a.m. for an information session with Kristy Herubin and learn the basics of Medicare, including how and when to enroll. This is an informational session intended for anyone approaching age 65 or looking to retire.

Superior: The American Legion meets at 7 p.m. at the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center, 305 Harbor View Parkway.

Wednesday, Aug. 9

Superior: The Superior Downtown Farmers Market runs from 10:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1215 Banks Ave.

Superior: The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI Lake Superior South Shore) hosts a free peer support group, 5:30-7 p.m., Essentia Health-St. Mary's Hospital Community Room. Contact Chrissy at 920-452-5152 or ChrissyBarnard22@gmail.com.

Superior: The Most Wanted will perform from 5-7 p.m. at Billings Park as part of the free Bayside Sounds Around Town summer concert series.

Thursday, Aug. 10

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts a free Gearbox Labs Workshop for students from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The workshop is geared toward children in grades 5-12 who are interested in learning more about engineering, electronics and coding using Arduino. Participants will receive a free STEAM starter kit, project book, lunch and snacks. Families may participate but receive one kit and book. Register as one for a family. Note any siblings or adult chaperones that will co-attend in the order notes. Lunch will be provided for the student participant and one additional family member (chaperone or sibling). Participants must have a PC or Mac laptop with the Arduino IDE installed. A Chromebook option is available but not recommended. Participants must also create an account at Tinkercad before the workshop and register at superiorlibrary.org.

Superior: The Superior High School Class of 1955 Reunion will be held at 11:30 a.m. at VIP Pizza, 1201 Tower Ave. RSVP to Nancy at 715-392-8757.

Superior: Sniff out the fun during the ninth annual Operation K-9, which takes place from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at the University of Wisconsin-Superior field along Mortorelli Drive and Belknap Street. Meet the dogs, watch K-9 demonstrations, see a display of law enforcement vehicles and enjoy family-friendly activities. There will be a silent auction as well as food, refreshments and souvenirs available for purchase. Free and open to the public.

Superior: Superior Porchfest serves up live music in Superior’s North End neighborhood from 6-8 p.m. Enjoy tunes by SonofMel, Similar Dogs and Night Song Jazz Trio. Visit the Superior Porchfest Facebook page or superiorporchfest.org for more information.

Friday, Aug. 11

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts a free Gearbox Labs Workshop for educators from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The workshop is geared toward teachers, librarians, teacher aides, homeschool educator leaders, instructors, informal educators or group leaders. Participants will receive a free STEAM starter kit, project book, lunch and snacks. Participants must be adults to attend the educator workshop. Participants must have a PC or Mac laptop with the Adruino IDE installed. A Chromebook option is available but not recommended. Participants must also create an account at Tinkercad before the workshop and register online superiorlibrary.org.

Saturday, Aug. 12

Superior: The Barker’s Island Farmers Market runs from 8:45 a.m. to noon near the SS Meteor.

Brule: The Waino Pioneer Chapel is sponsoring its huge annual rummage sale 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Brule Town Hall. Proceeds benefit the preservation of the historic chapel.

Sunday, Aug. 13

Brule: The Waino Pioneer Chapel is sponsoring its huge annual rummage sale 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Brule Town Hall. Proceeds benefit the preservation of the historic chapel.

Brule: The Brule River Lions Club will hold their 23rd annual 2 and 5 Mile Run at the Afterhours Ski Trail, Brule. Race starts at 9 a.m., registration begins at 7:30 a.m. Cost is $15. Chicken barbecue begins at noon at the Brule pavilion.

Gordon: The Gordon Fire Tower will host an open climbing day from 1-4 p.m. at the fire tower, 9469 E. Bass Lake Road. Members of the public are invited to climb 100 feet up to the cab of the historic tower and explore the grounds of the site, which is operated by the nonprofit Friends of the Bird Sanctuary. Visit the Gordon Fire Tower Facebook page for more information and additional climbing dates.

Superior: A free National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) support group for family members, partners and friends of people with mental health challenges takes place from 6-7:30 p.m. at Thirsty Pagan Brewing, 1615 Winter St. Call 218-391-4638 or email cindym49@gmail.com for more information.

Monday, Aug. 14

Lake Nebagamon: Imogene McGrath Memorial Library hosts KidCrafts from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Children will make kindness rocks during the free program. All supplies are provided and registration is not required.

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts its Lego Club for kids from 4-6 p.m.

Amnicon: The Old Brule Heritage Society will hold its 25th anniversary celebration and annual meeting starting with a potluck at 5 p.m. at the Amnicon Town Hall, 8985 E. U.S. Highway 2. Brats, hotdogs, beverages and cake will be provided. A musical program presented by Steve Solkela of the Iron Range follows the meal and the annual meeting starts after the program. The public is invited.

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts a book reading and signing event at 6 p.m. for local teenage author Cami Meyers, who will read from her book “Because of Nadia.” The historical fiction novella is set during the 1960s and reveals the story of Lianne, a girl whose world is turned upside down after a simple meeting in the woods.

Tuesday, Aug. 15

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts Storytime at Billings Park from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Children will enjoy stories, crafts and fun.

Superior: Join Ms. Kayleen at the Superior Community Garden, 2300 block of Oakes Avenue, at 10:30 a.m. for a special storytime. Attendees will enjoy stories, crafts and a snack while celebrating the summer harvest.

Wednesday, Aug. 16

Superior: The Superior Downtown Farmers Market runs from 10:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1215 Banks Ave.

Superior: The acoustic duo of John and Andy will perform from 5-7 p.m. at Kelly Park as part of the free Bayside Sounds Around Town summer concert series.

Thursday, Aug. 17

Superior: The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI Lake Superior South Shore) hosts a free peer support group, 5:30-7 p.m., Essentia Health-St. Mary's Hospital Community Room. Contact Chrissy at 920-452-5152 or ChrissyBarnard22@gmail.com.

Saturday, Aug. 19

Superior: The Barker’s Island Farmers Market runs from 8:45 a.m. to noon near the SS Meteor.

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts a free yoga class at 10:30 a.m. Led by instructors from the Superior-Douglas County Family YMCA, the class is geared toward people ages 12 and up. Bring a yoga mat if you have one.

