Community Calendar: Gordon Fire Tower open climb, LWV planning meeting and more

Saturday, May 20

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts a free yoga class at 10:30 a.m. The session is geared toward people ages 12 and up. While the class is free to attend, donations will be accepted and put toward supporting future library programs.

Superior: Zion Lutheran WELCA is sponsoring a Soup and Sandwich Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost is $8 and includes dessert and door prizes.

Superior: Reclaim Recovery, a recovery-pathway neutral support group, meets from 5:30-7 p.m. at 2911 Tower Ave., Suite 9 the first and third Saturday of each month. Join us twice monthly for a fun-filled, laid back, non Faith based meeting.

Sunday, May 21

Gordon: The Gordon Fire Tower will host an open climbing day from 1-4 p.m. at the fire tower, 9469 E. Bass Lake Road. Members of the public are invited to climb 100 feet up to the cab of the historic tower and explore the grounds of the site, which is operated by the nonprofit Friends of the Bird Sanctuary. Visit the Gordon Fire Tower Facebook page for more information and additional climbing dates.

Superior: A free National Alliance on Mental Illness support group for family members, partners and friends of people with mental health challenges takes place from 6-7:30 p.m. at Thirsty Pagan Brewing, 1615 Winter St. Call 218-391-4638 or email cindym49@gmail.com for more information.

Monday, May 22

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts its Lego Club for kids from 4-6 p.m.

Superior: At 6 p.m., Superior Public Library will host a free screening of the film “Empire of Light.” Starring Olivia Colman, the drama is about the power of human connection during turbulent times, set in an English coastal town in the early 1980s. The movie is rated R, and closed-captioning will be enabled.

Wednesday, May 24

Superior: A planning meeting to start a new chapter of the League of Women Voters in Superior will take place at the University of Wisconsin, Superior in Swenson Hall, Room 1058. A reception time with coffee and treats takes place at 4:30 p.m. followed by the meeting at 4:45 p.m. UWS has free parking after 4:30 pm and is handicapped accessible. This event is free and open to the public.

Superior: The National Alliance on Mental Illness-Lake Superior South Shore hosts a free peer support group from 5:30-7 p.m. at Essentia Health-St. Mary's Hospital-Superior Community Room. Contact Chrissy at 920-452-5152 or ChrissyBarnard22@gmail.com.

Thursday, May 25

Superior: The Superior Central High School class of 1957 will hold its monthly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. at VIP. All classmates and friends are invited to attend.

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts its Adult Book Club at 6 p.m. May’s selection is “Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants” by botanist Robin Wall Kimmerer. Wall Kimmerer draws on her life as an indigenous scientist, a mother, and a woman, to show how other living beings offer us gifts and lessons, even if we’ve forgotten how to hear their voices. Copies of the book are available at the library.

Friday, May 26

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts its Bookworms Book Club for kids at 4 p.m. The group will discuss “Roll With It” by Jamie Sumner, a big-hearted middle grade book about an irrepressible girl with cerebral palsy whose life takes an unexpected turn when she moves to a new town and has to start over again at a new school. Copies of the book can be checked out at the library.

Saturday, May 27

Superior: The Barker’s Island Farmers Market runs from 8:45 a.m. to noon near the SS Meteor.

Sunday, May 28

Summit: The Tri Lakes Community Center, 7872 S. County Road A, will host its annual pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. All proceeds will be donated to the Oakland and Summit Volunteer Fire Departments. The breakfast includes pancakes, sausage links and morning beverages for $6. To go orders will be available.

Monday, May 29

Wednesday, May 31

Superior: The Superior Downtown Farmers Market runs from 10:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1215 Banks Ave.

Thursday, June 1

Superior: The Superior Fire Department holds a free car seat clinic 4-6 p.m. at headquarters station, 3326 Tower Ave.

Superior: The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI Lake Superior South Shore) hosts a free peer support group, 5:30-7 p.m., Essentia Health-St. Mary's Hospital Community Room. Contact Chrissy at 920-452-5152 or ChrissyBarnard22@gmail.com.

Superior: The Thaddeus Kosciuszko Fraternal Aid Society (Polish Club) meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, 1710 N. 12th St.

Saturday, June 3

Superior: The Barker’s Island Farmers Market runs from 8:45 a.m. to noon near the SS Meteor.

