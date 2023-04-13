Community Calendar: Free community breakfast, League of Women Voters planning meeting and more

Saturday, April 15

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts yoga at 10:30 a.m. People ages 12 and up can join the free session. If you’d like to make a monetary donation at the class, all proceeds will support future library programs. Please bring a mat if you have one.

Superior: Reclaim Recovery, a recovery-pathway neutral support group, meets from 5:30-7 p.m. at 2911 Tower Ave., Suite 9 the first and third Saturday of each month. Join us twice monthly for a fun-filled, laid back, non Faith based meeting.

Sunday, April 16

Superior: The Society of St. Vincent de Paul is celebrating the Sacred Heart of Jesus Conference 22nd Anniversary with a free community breakfast from 8:30-11 a.m. in Kress Hall at the Cathedral of Christ the King, 1111 Belknap St. The event will also feature music, door prizes and a silent auction. Donations are welcome, but not required.

Monday, April 17

Lake Nebagamon: Imogene McGrath Memorial Library hosts a presentation on renewing Medicaid coverage titled "Unwinding of Medicaid" from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This is one of several opportunities across Superior Public Library sites where people can get their renewal questions answered by Mediqwest. People are encouraged to bring their paperwork so they can get the help they need.

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts its Lego Club for kids from 4-6 p.m.

Tuesday, April 18

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts Storytime for children at 10:30 a.m. Children and their caregivers will hear stories, do crafts and have fun at the library.

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts the first of two Sip & Swipe Cafe sessions for Apple users from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Anyone interested in learning more about mastering the basics of their smartphone or tablet can sign up for free. Coaches will help you learn how to access information, connect with family and friends, and gain confidence when using your tablet or smartphone. Each class requires participation in two sessions and the class size is limited. Register in advance by calling 715-394-8860 or stop by the library and sign up at the Circulation Desk.

Superior: Olympic swimmer Amanda Beard will speak at 6 p.m. in the Yellowjacket Union Great Room on the University of Wisconsin-Superior campus as part of the Lydia Thering and Joan Hedrick Lecture Series. Beard made four appearances at the Olympic Games, earning two gold, four silver and one bronze medal. Free and open to the community, Beard will speak about her personal struggles with mental health and well-being, and what she learned along the way to benefit others. A question-and-answer and meet-and-greet session will follow. Registration, which is required, is available at uwsuper.edu/speakers .

Wednesday, April 19

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts experts from the Job Center of Wisconsin from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Members of the public can stop in to get free help with job searches or filing for unemployment.

Superior: A planning meeting to start a new chapter of the League of Women Voters in Superior will take place at the University of Wisconsin-Superior in Swenson Hall, Room 1058. A reception time with coffee and treats will take place at 4:30 p.m. followed by the meeting at 4:45 p.m. UWS has free parking after 4:30 p.m. and is handicapped accessible. This event is free and open to the public.

Thursday, April 20

Solon Springs: Joan Salmen Memorial Library hosts a presentation on renewing Medicaid coverage titled "Unwinding of Medicaid" from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This is one of several opportunities across Superior Public Library sites where people can get their renewal questions answered by Mediqwest. People are encouraged to bring their paperwork so they can get the help they need.

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts the second of two Sip & Swipe Cafe sessions for Apple users from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Anyone interested in learning more about mastering the basics of their smartphone or tablet can sign up for free. Coaches will help you learn how to access information, connect with family and friends, and gain confidence when using your tablet or smartphone. Each class requires participation in two sessions and the class size is limited. Register in advance by calling 715-394-8860 or stop by the library and sign up at the Circulation Desk.

Saturday, April 22

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts Crafty Kids from 10 a.m. to noon. Children will make Earth Days during the event. All supplies are provided and no registration is required.

Superior: Superior Library hosts a presentation on renewing Medicaid coverage titled "Unwinding of Medicaid" from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. This is one of several opportunities across Superior Public Library sites where people can get their renewal questions answered by Mediqwest. People are encouraged to bring their paperwork so they can get the help they need.

Iron River: A musical Earth Day celebration will be held at 7 p.m. at White Winter Winery, 68323 Lea St A, Iron River. The event will bring together the writings of two of the world’s great naturalists, John Muir and Sigurd Olson, and intertwine their beautiful words with the music of Ed Willett and Cheryl Leah (a.k.a. “Chance”) and that of songwriting master and creator of the Big Top Chautauqua, Warren Nelson. This trio of prominent musicians, now in their 29th year together, have brought under one roof the best of their two programs: Willett and Leah’s nationally touring show “John Muir - University of the Wilderness” and Warren Nelson's “Song for the Wild”. Tickets are $25. Children age 18 and under are free.

Monday, April 24

Superior: Do you have questions about Medicare? Visit Superior Public Library at 11:30 a.m. for an information session with Kristy Herubin and learn the basics of Medicare, including how and when to enroll. This is an informational session intended for anyone approaching age 65 or looking to retire.

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts its Lego Club for kids from 4-6 p.m.

Solon Springs: Joan Salmen Memorial Library hosts its Lego Club for kids from 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts a free screening of the film "The Fabelmans" at 6 p.m. Inspired by true events, the narrative follows Sammy Fabelman on a journey of self-discovery. At the age of 7, Sammy lives a simple life with his parents Burt and Mitzi. After finding out an unsettling family secret, Sammy falls in love with cinema and its power to tell stories. This movie is rated PG-13 and closed-captioning will be enabled.

Tuesday, April 25

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts Storytime for children at 10:30 a.m. Children and their caregivers will hear stories, do crafts and have fun at the library.

Thursday, April 27

Superior: The Superior Central High School class of 1957 holds its monthly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. at Vintage Italian Pizza in Superior. All classmates and friends are invited.

Lake Nebagamon: Imogene McGrath Memorial Library hosts its Lego Club for kids from 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts its Adult Book Club at 6 p.m. The selection for April is "Braving the Wilderness" by Brené Brown. If you’d like to receive a link to join the discussion from home, email mehlel@superiorlibrary.org for details.

Friday, April 28

Superior: Superior Library hosts a presentation on renewing Medicaid coverage titled "Unwinding of Medicaid" from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This is one of several opportunities across Superior Public Library sites where people can get their renewal questions answered by Mediqwest. People are encouraged to bring their paperwork so they can get the help they need.