Community Calendar: Foolin' Around With Your Family Tree, Twin Ports Business Convention and more

Friday, March 31

Virtual: A new series of StrongBodies virtual Strength Training classes runs through June 29. The free classes take place from 9-10:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Participants can sign up through April 6. Visit https://go.wisc.edu/un43ve to register. Call Julie Montgomery, 715-395-1427, for more information.

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts its Bookworms Book Club for kids at 4 p.m. Those who attend will enjoy a discussion of the graphic novel “Katie the Catsitter 2: Best Friends for Never” by Colleen AF Venable, the sequel to “Katie the Catsitter.” In this follow-up, it's back to school for Katie the Catsitter. She loves skating with the Wheelas and the fact that she’s officially a superhero sidekick. But now that school’s starting, everything’s changing. The Mousetress is getting blamed for things Katie knows she didn’t do. Katie’s best friend Beth is back in town and Beth’s new boyfriend is always hanging around (ugh). Not to mention that all of Katie’s friends are mad at her. Fixing this will be harder than any skateboarding trick. But with the help of 217 slightly out-of-the-ordinary cats, Katie’s going to try. Copies of the book are available at the library.

Superior: The Douglas County Genealogy Club hosts "Foolin' Around With Your Family Tree" featuring Paula Stuart-Warren and Sara Cochran at 5 p.m. at the Douglas County Historical Society. The presenters will appear via Zoom, and there will be an in-person viewing at the Douglas County Historical Society. For information on how to register, search for the "Foolin' Around With Your Family Tree" event listing on Facebook.

Saturday, April 1

Superior: Zenith City Media hosts the Twin Ports 1st Annual Business Convention Gala from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Barker’s Island Inn Resort and Conference Center. More than 30 vendors will be on hand. There will also be a free buffet, raffle, gift bags and a red carpet event. For more information, visit www.zenithcitymedia.com .

Superior: The Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center and Warrior Brewing Co. to host Warrior Stories from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at the Bong Center. The event will feature several scheduled stories from local veterans recounting an event from their service time — most fun and good-natured in humor. Organizers will then open the floor for those in attendance who would like to share a story from their time in service. The event will be held in a pub setting, with Warrior Brewing pouring pints while veterans visit. The event is sponsored by the UMD Department of History, Political Science, and International Relations. Anyone with questions should contact David J. Woodward at 218-726-8417 or dwoodwa1@d.umn.edu or Steve Matthews at 218-726-7544 or smatthew@d.umn.edu.

Superior: Reclaim Recovery, a recovery-pathway neutral support group, meets from 5:30-7 p.m. at 2911 Tower Ave., Suite 9 the first and third Saturday of each month. Join us twice monthly for a fun-filled, laid back, non-faith based meeting.

Sunday, April 2

Superior: World of Wheels hosts a 15th anniversary party from 5-7:30 p.m. Admission is $8.49 plus the cost of rentals if needed. No passes will be accepted for the special event. The kid-friendly event will feature giveaways and drawings for gift cards and other prizes, free birthday cake and more.

Monday, April 3

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts its Lego Club for kids from 4-6 p.m.

Superior: The Superior Council for the Arts is hosting two Artist Pizza Dinner and Round Table Discussions — on at noon and the other at 5:30 p.m. at Aces on 29th. Local artists and art enthusiasts are invited to attend the free events. Attendees will be able to share their stories and offer ideas for what the council can do to help artists succeed in the community.

Tuesday, April 4

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts Storytime for children at 10:30 a.m. Children and their caregivers will hear stories, do crafts and have fun at the library.

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts the first of two Sip & Swipe Cafe sessions for Apple users from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Anyone interested in learning more about mastering the basics of their smartphone or tablet can sign up for free. Coaches will help you learn how to access information, connect with family and friends, and gain confidence when using your tablet or smartphone. Each class requires participation in two sessions and the class size is limited. Register in advance by calling 715-394-8860 or stop by the library and sign up at the Circulation Desk.

Thursday, April 6

Superior: The Small Business Development Center at UW-Superior hosts Superior Visions: Women in Business from 7:30-9 a.m. at the Old Post Office Building, 1401 Tower Ave. The four-week speaker series will showcase women-owned businesses. The cost to attend is $15 per session. A catered business from a local woman-owned business will be provided at each session. For more information and to register, visit https://cvent.me/d1YW3P .

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts the second of two Sip & Swipe Cafe sessions for Apple users from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Anyone interested in learning more about mastering the basics of their smartphone or tablet can sign up for free. Coaches will help you learn how to access information, connect with family and friends, and gain confidence when using your tablet or smartphone. Each class requires participation in two sessions and the class size is limited. Register in advance by calling 715-394-8860 or stop by the library and sign up at the Circulation Desk.

Superior: The Superior Fire Department holds a free car seat clinic 4-6 p.m. at headquarters station, 3326 Tower Ave.

Superior: The Thaddeus Kosciuszko Fraternal Aid Society (Polish Club) meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, 1710 N. 12th St.

Monday, April 10

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts its Lego Club for kids from 4-6 p.m.

Superior: The American Indian Parent Education Committee meets 5-6:30 p.m. in the multi-purpose room at Superior Middle School.

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts a free screening of the movie “Spoiler Alert,” which is the true story of Michael Ausiello and Kit Cowan. The young couple is in love and ready to spend the rest of their lives together. When Kit is diagnosed with terminal cancer, the couple's future is thwarted in unexpected ways. What follows is a tale portraying the power to rise above every obstacle in the face of love. This movie is rated PG-13 and starts at 6 p.m.

Superior: Douglas County is hosting an in-person SKYWARN training with the Duluth National Weather Service 6:30-8:30 p.m. in Room 270 of the Government Center. Free. For other training locations, go to www.weather.gov/dlh/skywarn.

Tuesday, April 11

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts Storytime for children at 10:30 a.m. Children and their caregivers will hear stories, do crafts and have fun at the library.

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts the first of two Sip & Swipe Cafe sessions for Android users from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Anyone interested in learning more about mastering the basics of their smartphone or tablet can sign up for free. Coaches will help you learn how to access information, connect with family and friends, and gain confidence when using your tablet or smartphone. Each class requires participation in two sessions and the class size is limited. Register in advance by calling 715-394-8860 or stop by the library and sign up at the Circulation Desk.

Superior: The American Legion meets at 7 p.m. at the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center, 305 Harbor View Parkway.

Thursday, April 13

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts the second of two Sip & Swipe Cafe sessions for Android users from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Anyone interested in learning more about mastering the basics of their smartphone or tablet can sign up for free. Coaches will help you learn how to access information, connect with family and friends, and gain confidence when using your tablet or smartphone. Each class requires participation in two sessions and the class size is limited. Register in advance by calling 715-394-8860 or stop by the library and sign up at the Circulation Desk.

Saturday, April 15

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts a session for patrons to make their own affirmation blocks from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Attendees are invited to use a favorite quote or saying that can serve as a positive affirmation and include it in their art design as a reminder. All supplies will be provided. Space is limited and registration is required. Email mehlel@superiorlibrary.org to reserve your spot.

Sunday, April 16

Superior: The Society of St. Vincent de Paul is celebrating the Sacred Heart of Jesus Conference 22nd Anniversary with a free community breakfast from 8:30-11 a.m. in Kress Hall at the Cathedral of Christ the King, 1111 Belknap St. The event will also feature music, door prizes and a silent auction. Donations are welcome, but not required.