Community Calendar: Earth Day events, Old-Brule Heritage Society meeting and more

Friday, April 21

Superior: The Superior-Douglas County Family YMCA will host an Earth Day celebration from 9-11 a.m., 9 N. 21st St. Students from 4K through elementary school will spend the morning learning ways to prevent pollution and the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle. The event is free and open to the public. It is a collaboration among the YMCA, the Northwestern Wisconsin Lung Health Alliance, Northwestern Middle School FACT group, City of Superior Environmental Services Division, Douglas County Department of Health and Human Services and the Northwest Wisconsin Community Services Agency.

Superior: Superior Public Library partners with the AODA Community Coalition of Douglas County and the Superior Police Department for a drug take-back event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Community members can dispose of prescriptions and over-the-counter supplements, pills and liquids for free.

Superior: University of Wisconsin-Superior’s Sustainability Club will host a campus cleanup from 4-5 p.m. in honor of Earth Day. The cleanup will start from the main quad and go around campus. Gloves and supplies to pick up trash will be provided. Volunteers are invited to a volunteer party after the event.

Saturday, April 22

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts Crafty Kids from 10 a.m. to noon. Children will make Earth Days during the event. All supplies are provided and no registration is required.

Superior: Superior Library hosts a presentation on renewing Medicaid coverage titled "Unwinding of Medicaid" from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. This is one of several opportunities across Superior Public Library sites where people can get their renewal questions answered by Mediqwest. People are encouraged to bring their paperwork so they can get the help they need.

ADVERTISEMENT

Iron River: A musical Earth Day celebration will be held at 7 p.m. at White Winter Winery, 68323 Lea St A, Iron River. The event will bring together the writings of two of the world’s great naturalists, John Muir and Sigurd Olson, and intertwine their beautiful words with the music of Ed Willett and Cheryl Leah (a.k.a. “Chance”) and that of songwriting master and creator of the Big Top Chautauqua, Warren Nelson. This trio of prominent musicians, now in their 29th year together, have brought under one roof the best of their two programs: Willett and Leah’s nationally touring show “John Muir - University of the Wilderness” and Warren Nelson's “Song for the Wild”. Tickets are $25. Children age 18 and under are free.

Monday, April 24

Superior: Do you have questions about Medicare? Visit Superior Public Library at 11:30 a.m. for an information session with Kristy Herubin and learn the basics of Medicare, including how and when to enroll. This is an informational session intended for anyone approaching age 65 or looking to retire.

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts its Lego Club for kids from 4-6 p.m.

Solon Springs: Joan Salmen Memorial Library hosts its Lego Club for kids from 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Maple: The Old-Brule Heritage Society meets starting with a potluck dinner at 6 p.m. at the Maple Town Hall, 11037 U.S. Highway 2. The meal is followed by a movie, “Empire Builder: James J. Hill and the Great Northern Railway, Episode 1,” followed by the meeting. The public is welcome to attend.

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts a free screening of the film "The Fabelmans" at 6 p.m. Inspired by true events, the narrative follows Sammy Fabelman on a journey of self-discovery. At the age of 7, Sammy lives a simple life with his parents Burt and Mitzi. After finding out an unsettling family secret, Sammy falls in love with cinema and its power to tell stories. This movie is rated PG-13 and closed-captioning will be enabled.

Tuesday, April 25

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts Storytime for children at 10:30 a.m. Children and their caregivers will hear stories, do crafts and have fun at the library.

Thursday, April 27

Superior: The Superior Central High School class of 1957 holds its monthly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. at Vintage Italian Pizza in Superior. All classmates and friends are invited.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lake Nebagamon: Imogene McGrath Memorial Library hosts its Lego Club for kids from 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts its Adult Book Club at 6 p.m. The selection for April is "Braving the Wilderness" by Brené Brown. If you’d like to receive a link to join the discussion from home, email mehlel@superiorlibrary.org for details.

Friday, April 28

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts a presentation on renewing Medicaid coverage titled "Unwinding of Medicaid" from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This is one of several opportunities across Superior Public Library sites where people can get their renewal questions answered by Mediqwest. People are encouraged to bring their paperwork so they can get the help they need.

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts its Bookworms Book Club for Kids at 4 p.m. The group will discuss “The Name of This Book is Secret by Pseudonymous Bosch,” a book about two 11-year-old misfits who try to solve the mystery of a dead magician and stop the evil Dr. L. and Ms. Mauvais, who are searching for the secret of immortality. Check out a copy of the book and join them.

Saturday, April 29

Brule: The Brule-St. Croix Chapter of the North Country Trail Association will hold its spring meeting at 9 a.m. at the Afterhours Ski Chalet, 5750 W. Afterhours Road in Brule. Chapter volunteers are making plans for a major trail construction project for the North Country National Scenic Trail near the Wisconsin-Minnesota border in 2023. All hiking trail enthusiasts are invited to the meeting and potluck lunch that follows. Visit www.meetup.com/sscbhikers for more information.

Monday, May 1

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts its Lego Club for kids from 4-6 p.m.

Tuesday, May 2

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts Storytime for children at 10:30 a.m. Children and their caregivers will hear stories, do crafts and have fun at the library.

Superior: Superior Mental Health Awareness Night takes place from 5-7:30 p.m. at Wessman Arena, 2701 Catlin Ave. Learn about various services and resources available in the community at the family friendly event, which will feature resource tables, speakers and a free diner. Open to the public.

ADVERTISEMENT

Superior: The University of Wisconsin-Superior music department will present its Global Percussion Concert at 7:30 p.m. in Thorpe Langley Auditorium. The concert will feature performances of Caribbean steel band music, Ghanaian drumming, Mexican-style marimba music and a collaboration with The College of St. Scholastica in the performance of a concerto in the style of Indian classical music. The performance will also feature the Wisconsin premiere of a trio for marimba by UW-Superior alumnus, Ian Deterling, and “Material Rhythms,” by William Susman. The second half of the program will include a collaboration between the UW-Superior Chamber Orchestra and The College of St. Scholastica – “Concerto for Indian Violin and Tuba,” by Lakshminarayana Subramaniam. Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for seniors and free for students. Thorpe Langley Auditorium is in Old Main, 1710 Weeks Ave. For questions or additional information, call 715-394-8115, email music@uwsuper.edu or visit uwsuper.edu .

Wednesday, May 3

Superior: The University of Wisconsin-Superior will celebrate the achievements of its TRIO students from noon to 4 p.m. The event will start with lunch at noon, followed by speakers and an awards program at 1 p.m. in the Yellowjacket Union. A graduation celebration for McNair and Student Support Services will follow. There will also be a mock college class for Upward Bound students in Swenson Hall. The event will conclude with a TRIO Open House from 3:30-4 p.m. in Swenson Hall room 2047.

Superior: The School District of Superior Transition Program will hold a community conversation event, Bridging the Gap, beginning at 6 p.m. in the Lake Superior Estuarium, 3 Marina Dr. The goal is to bring together district staff and members of the public to identify gaps and improve outcomes for graduates with disabilities. Participants will brainstorm and problem solve, focusing on ways the community can help Superior High School students with disabilities be prepared for their lives following graduation. Fill out the online registration form to attend. Email shawna.anderson@superior.k12.wi.us for more information.

Thursday, May 4

Superior: Superior Public Library partners with the University of Wisconsin-Extension and NAMI-Douglas County to host a free Adult Mental Health First Aid training course from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Lunch and refreshments are provided. Attendees will learn how to recognize the signs and symptoms of mental health and substance abuse challenges and learn how to connect someone with help. Space is limited and registration is required, so sign up early to save your seat. Register at go.wisc.edu/457pm2 by May 1.

Superior: The Superior Fire Department holds a car seat clinic 4-6 p.m. at headquarters station, 3326 Tower Ave.

Superior: The University of Wisconsin-Superior’s Pruitt Center for Mindfulness and Well-Being joins the Tommy G. Thompson Center on Public Leadership at UW-Madison to host award-winning investigative journalist Johann Hari at 6 p.m. in the Yellowjacket Union Great Room. Hari’s talk is titled “Lost Connections: Uncovering the Real Causes of Depression – and the Unexpected Solutions,” and will explore why depression and anxiety have increased throughout the Western world in the past 40 years. The event is free and open to the community; however, registration is required. To register, visit uwsuper.edu/johann-hari .

Superior: The Thaddeus Kosciuszko Fraternal Aid Society (Polish Club) meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, 1710 N. 12th St.

Saturday, May 6

Superior: Reclaim Recovery, a recovery-pathway neutral support group, meets from 5:30-7 p.m. at 2911 Tower Ave., Suite 9 the first and third Saturday of each month. Join us twice monthly for a fun-filled, laid back, non Faith based meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sunday, May 7

Gordon: The Gordon Fire Tower will host an open climbing day from 1-4 p.m. at the fire tower, 9469 E. Bass Lake Road. Members of the public are invited to climb 100 feet up to the cab of the historic tower and explore the grounds of the site, which is operated by the nonprofit Friends of the Bird Sanctuary. Visit the Gordon Fire Tower Facebook page for more information and additional climbing dates.