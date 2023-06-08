Community Calendar: EAA Pancake Breakfast, Delta Sigma Alumni meeting and more

Saturday, June 10

Superior: Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 272 will host a spring pancake breakfast fundraiser and offer free Young Eagle airplane rides to children ages 8-17 at the Richard I. Bong Memorial Airport, 4804 Hammond Ave. Breakfast of pancakes, eggs, sausage and a beverage kicks off at 7:30 a.m. Airplane rides begin at 9 a.m. The nonprofit organization’s pilots and aviation enthusiasts have donated more than 6,000 Young Eagle rides to local youngsters over the past 30 years. The group also provides college and flight training scholarships to local students. The event coincides with the airport's annual open house, which runs from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and is hosted by the Commemorative Air Force's Lake Superior Squadron. Lunch will be available, as well as dancing with the Blue Water Big Band, a classic car gathering and more.

Superior: The Barker’s Island Farmers Market runs from 8:45 a.m. to noon near the SS Meteor.

Monday, June 12

Ashland: Northwest Wisconsin Workforce Investment Board executive committee meets at 10 a.m. For meeting details or Zoom access, contact Mari Kay-Nabozny at mari@nwwib.com.

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts its Lego Club for kids from 4-6 p.m.

Superior: The American Indian Parent Education Committee meets 5-6:30 p.m. in the multi-purpose room at Superior Middle School.

Lakeside: The Old Brule Heritage Society holds its June general meeting at the Lakeside Town Hall, 3196 S. Poplar River Road, starting with a Scandinavian-style pot luck at 6 p.m. The dinner will be followed by a program by Douglas County Board Chairman Mark Liebaert called “Government and the Law, the way it was and the way it is now.” A business meeting follows the program. The public is invited to attend.

Tuesday, June 13

Superior: A public meeting on the Hammond Avenue Reconstruction Project will be held from 4:30-6 p.m. at Superior Public Library, 1530 Tower Ave. The city of Superior is seeking input on the future design of Hammond Avenue. Phase one, from Belknap Street to North 21st Street, is slated for construction in 2024. Phase two, from North 21st Street to North 28th Street, is slated for construction in 2024-2025. Visit the Hammond Avenue Reconstruction website or contact the Public Works Department, 715-395-7334, publicworks@ci.superior.wi.us for more information.

Superior: The American Legion meets at 7 p.m. at the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center, 305 Harbor View Parkway.

Wednesday, June 14

Superior: The Delta Sigma Alumni group will be meeting for lunch at 11:30 a.m. at Aces on 29th. All are invited. Anyone with questions can call 715-919-3015.

Superior: The Superior Downtown Farmers Market runs from 10:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1215 Banks Ave.

Superior: The National Alliance on Mental Illness-Lake Superior South Shore hosts a free peer support group, 5:30-7 p.m., Essentia Health-St. Mary's Hospital Community Room. Contact Chrissy at 920-452-5152 or ChrissyBarnard22@gmail.com.

Thursday, June 15

Superior: The National Alliance on Mental Illness-Lake Superior South Shore hosts a free peer support group, 5:30-7 p.m., Essentia Health-St. Mary's Hospital Community Room. Contact Chrissy at 920-452-5152 or ChrissyBarnard22@gmail.com.

Superior: Superior Porchfest serves up live music in the Central Park neighborhood from 6-8 p.m. Enjoy free performances by Slope City, Janie and The Spokes, LIONESS LIONESS and Sidestreet Detour. Visit the Superior Porchfest Facebook page or website for more information.

Sunday, July 16

Superior: The Lake Superior National Estuarine Research Reserve hosts its annual Lake Superior Day Celebration on Barker's Island at the Lake Superior Estuarium and Festival Park. The event will feature live music from Teague Alexy at 11 a.m. an The Gemstones Honoring Afro Geode at 1 p.m., as well as games and activities, standup paddleboarding demonstrations, raffle prizes and more. Food will be available for purchase from Superior Cubans, AICHO Community Garden Program and Sweeden's Sweets. Prior to the main event, North Shore Stand Up Paddleboarding hosts the 6th annual Paddle for the People 4K recreational paddle race around Barkers Island. The free race begins at 10 a.m. with mandatory check in from 8:30-9:30 a.m.; register online at duluthsup.com. Participants can help take care of Lake Superior as part of the Wisconsin Point Spotted Knapweed Pull, happening from 9-11 a.m., as well. The following organizations are partnering with NERR on the event: the city of Superior, the University of Wisconsin-Superior, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the Friends of the Lake Superior Reserve, North Shore SUP and Wisconsin Sea Grant.

Saturday, June 17

Summit: The annual Sales Around the Lakes, hosted by the Tri Lakes Community Center, will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Drive, bike or walk around the Amnicon, Dowling and Lyman Lakes area while checking out the garage and lawn sales.

Superior: The Barker’s Island Farmers Market runs from 8:45 a.m. to noon near the SS Meteor.

Superior: Reclaim Recovery, a recovery-pathway neutral support group, meets from 5:30-7 p.m. at 2911 Tower Ave., Suite 9 the first and third Saturday of each month. Join us twice monthly for a fun-filled, laid back, non Faith based meeting.

Sunday, June 18

Gordon: The Gordon Fire Tower will host an open climbing day from 1-4 p.m. at the fire tower, 9469 E. Bass Lake Road. Members of the public are invited to climb 100 feet up to the cab of the historic tower and explore the grounds of the site, which is operated by the nonprofit Friends of the Bird Sanctuary. Visit the Gordon Fire Tower Facebook page for more information and additional climbing dates.

Superior: A free National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) support group for family members, partners and friends of people with mental health challenges takes place from 6-7:30 p.m. at Thirsty Pagan Brewing, 1615 Winter St. Call 218-391-4638 or email cindym49@gmail.com for more information.

Monday, June 19

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts its Lego Club for kids from 4-6 p.m.

Tuesday, June 20

Wednesday, June 21

Superior: The Superior Downtown Farmers Market runs from 10:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1215 Banks Ave.

Thursday, June 22

Ashland: The Northwest Wisconsin Workforce Investment board meets at 10 a.m. and its finance committee meets at 12:30 p.m. For meeting details or Zoom access, contact Mari Kay-Nabozny at mari@nwwib.com.

Saturday, June 24

Superior: The Barker’s Island Farmers Market runs from 8:45 a.m. to noon near the SS Meteor.

Foxboro: There will be a Patzau School Reunion potluck at Drifter’s starting at 1 p.m. There is no cost to register, and registration will be done at the door. Bring a dish to share. Call or text Linda Carlson (Magnuson) at 218-591-0616 for more information. The event will be a time to reconnect with old friends and have some fun.

Summit: The Tri Lakes Community Center hosts its annual turkey potluck from 4-6:30 p.m. Bring a dish to share and enjoy delicious turkey in the pavilion.