Community Calendar: Barker's Island Farmers Market, NAMI support group meetings and more

Saturday, June 3

Superior: The Barker’s Island Farmers Market runs from 8:45 a.m. to noon near the SS Meteor.

Duluth: The “Meet the Artist” series at Two Loons Gallery and Boutique kicks off with author and artist Jan Jenson of Wascott. She will speak about her nature photography and sign copies of her regionally based series of novels, written under the pen name Janet Kay, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the gallery, 2025 W. Superior St. Visit www.TwoLoons.mn for more information.

Superior: Reclaim Recovery, a recovery-pathway neutral support group, meets from 5:30-7 p.m. at 2911 Tower Ave., Suite 9 the first and third Saturday of each month. Join us twice monthly for a fun-filled, laid back, non Faith based meeting.

Sunday, June 4

Gordon: The Gordon Fire Tower will host an open climbing day from 1-4 p.m. at the fire tower, 9469 E. Bass Lake Road. Members of the public are invited to climb 100 feet up to the cab of the historic tower and explore the grounds of the site, which is operated by the nonprofit Friends of the Bird Sanctuary. Visit the Gordon Fire Tower Facebook page for more information and additional climbing dates.

Superior: A free National Alliance on Mental Illness support group for family members, partners and friends of people with mental health challenges takes place from 6-7:30 p.m. at Thirsty Pagan Brewing, 1615 Winter St. Call 218-391-4638 or email cindym49@gmail.com for more information.

Monday, June 5

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts its Lego Club for kids from 4-6 p.m.

Wednesday, June 7

Superior: The Superior Downtown Farmers Market runs from 10:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1215 Banks Ave.

Saturday, June 10

Superior: Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 272 will host a spring pancake breakfast fundraiser and offer free Young Eagle airplane rides to children ages 8-17 at the Richard I. Bong Memorial Airport, 4804 Hammond Ave. Breakfast of pancakes, eggs, sausage and a beverage kicks off at 7:30 a.m. Airplane rides begin at 9 a.m. The nonprofit organization’s pilots and aviation enthusiasts have donated more than 6,000 Young Eagle rides to local youngsters over the past 30 years. The group also provides college and flight training scholarships to local students.

Monday, June 12

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts its Lego Club for kids from 4-6 p.m.

Superior: The American Indian Parent Education Committee meets 5-6:30 p.m. in the multi-purpose room at Superior Middle School.

Tuesday, June 13

Superior: The American Legion meets at 7 p.m. at the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center, 305 Harbor View Parkway.

Wednesday, June 14

Superior: The Delta Sigma Alumni group will be meeting for lunch at 11:30 a.m. at Aces on 29th. All are invited. Anyone with questions can call 715-919-3015.

Superior: The Superior Downtown Farmers Market runs from 10:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1215 Banks Ave.

Superior: The National Alliance on Mental Illness-Lake Superior South Shore hosts a free peer support group, 5:30-7 p.m., Essentia Health-St. Mary's Hospital Community Room. Contact Chrissy at 920-452-5152 or ChrissyBarnard22@gmail.com.

Thursday, June 15

Saturday, June 17

Summit: The annual Sales Around the Lakes, hosted by the Tri Lakes Community Center, will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Drive, bike or walk around the Amnicon, Dowling and Lyman Lakes area while checking out the garage and lawn sales.

Superior: The Barker’s Island Farmers Market runs from 8:45 a.m. to noon near the SS Meteor.

