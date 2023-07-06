Community Calendar: American Legion meeting, Midsummer Festival and more

Saturday, July 8

Superior: The Barker’s Island Farmers Market runs from 8:45 a.m. to noon near the SS Meteor.

Monday, July 10

Superior: Do you have questions about Medicare? Visit Superior Public Library at 11:30 a.m. for an information session with Kristy Herubin and learn the basics of Medicare, including how and when to enroll. This is an informational session intended for anyone approaching age 65 or looking to retire.

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts its Lego Club for kids from 4-6 p.m.

Solon Springs: All kids are welcome to a Capturing the Memories event at the Joan Salmen Memorial Library in the old village hall, 9420 E. Main St., from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Join Dementia Care Specialist Chelsea Thompson for a kids’ craft and a special reading of “Grandpa and Lucy: A Story About Love and Dementia.” Kids will receive a free snack, a free copy of the book and make their own memory book. RSVP to 715-395-1234 or email chelsea.thompson@douglascountywi.org.

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts a free screening of the movie "80 for Brady" at 6 p.m. The film is about four older women who make a pilgrimage to the Super Bowl for the once-in-a-lifetime chance to meet their favorite player, NFL mainstay Tom Brady. It is rated PG-13. Closed-captioning will be enabled.

Tuesday, July 11

Superior: The American Legion meets at 7 p.m. at the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center, 305 Harbor View Parkway.

Wednesday, July 12

Superior: The Superior Downtown Farmers Market runs from 10:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1215 Banks Ave.

Superior: The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI Lake Superior South Shore) hosts a free peer support group, 5:30-7 p.m., Essentia Health-St. Mary's Hospital Community Room. Contact Chrissy at 920-452-5152 or ChrissyBarnard22@gmail.com.

Poplar: A Midsummer Festival starts at 6:30 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, 9523 E. U.S. Highway 2 featuring the Two Harbors Ukulele Group. Prepare to tap your feet to lively music and enjoy strawberry shortcake. Free will offerings accepted.

Thursday, July 13

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts a free performance by award-winning children's performer Randy Christensen at 2 p.m. Children will love the balloons, juggling, magic tricks, and silly songs that Randy shares as he talks about a tiger with too many tails, a giraffe with a sore throat, a puppy who needs to learn to obey and other exciting animals. All are invited to attend.

Lake Nebagamon: Join Dementia Care Specialist Chelsea Thompson for a free dinner and to learn about healthy ways you can use to take care of your brain from 4:30-6 p.m. at the Imogene McGrath Memorial Library, 11628 E. County Road B. The Love Your Brain event includes free giveaways. Registration encouraged at 715-395-1322 or email chelsea.thompson@douglascountywi.org.

Superior: Superior Porchfest serves up live music in the Billings Park neighborhood from 6-8 p.m. Enjoy free concerts from Boomstick, Breanne Marie and The Front Porch Sinners and Boku Frequency. Visit the Superior Porchfest Facebook page or website for more information.

Friday, July 14

Superior: Bethel Lutheran Church, 5821 John Ave., will be holding a rummage sale on Friday, July 14 from noon to 4 p.m. and Saturday, July 15 from 8:00 a.m. until noon. A wide assortment of goods will be for sale and a light lunch is available on Saturday. Contact bethellutheransuperior@gmail.com or 715-392-2033 for information.

Saturday, July 15

Superior: The Barker’s Island Farmers Market runs from 8:45 a.m. to noon near the SS Meteor.

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts a free yoga class at 10:30 a.m. Led by instructors from the Superior-Douglas County Family YMCA, the class is geared toward people ages 12 and up. Please bring a yoga mat if you have one.

Superior: Reclaim Recovery, a recovery-pathway neutral support group, meets from 5:30-7 p.m. at 2911 Tower Ave., Suite 9 the first and third Saturday of each month. Join us twice monthly for a fun-filled, laid back, non Faith based meeting.

Sunday, July 16

Superior: The annual Lake Superior Day celebration takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Barkers Island at the Lake Superior Estuarium and Festival Park. Enjoy free activities, games and learning opportunities for the whole family. Live music from Teague Alexy at 11 a.m. and The Gemstones Honoring Afro Geode at 1 p.m.; stand up paddle boarding demonstrations from noon to 3 p.m.

Gordon: The Gordon Fire Tower will host an open climbing day from 1-4 p.m. at the fire tower, 9469 E. Bass Lake Road. Members of the public are invited to climb 100 feet up to the cab of the historic tower and explore the grounds of the site, which is operated by the nonprofit Friends of the Bird Sanctuary. Visit the Gordon Fire Tower Facebook page for more information and additional climbing dates.

Superior: A free National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) support group for family members, partners and friends of people with mental health challenges takes place from 6-7:30 p.m. at Thirsty Pagan Brewing, 1615 Winter St. Call 218-391-4638 or email cindym49@gmail.com for more information.

Monday, July 17

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts its Lego Club for kids from 4-6 p.m.

Wednesday, July 19

Superior: The Superior Downtown Farmers Market runs from 10:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1215 Banks Ave.

Thursday, July 20

Superior: The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI Lake Superior South Shore) hosts a free peer support group, 5:30-7 p.m., Essentia Health-St. Mary's Hospital Community Room. Contact Chrissy at 920-452-5152 or ChrissyBarnard22@gmail.com.

Saturday, July 22

Superior: The Barker’s Island Farmers Market runs from 8:45 a.m. to noon near the SS Meteor.