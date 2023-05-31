99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Committee tweaks Superior's tow fees

The 30% increase in tow fees and vehicle storage costs will move forward to the June 6 Superior City Council meeting for approval.

The city of Superior is considering an increase in the fees tow operators are allowed to charge for tows and for storing vehicles on their lots. The new fees, if approved by the City Council in June, would primarily affect vehicles towed from crashes like this one involving a semi truck and automobile on East Second Street in March.
Maria Lockwood
Today at 9:00 AM

SUPERIOR — Superior’s Public Safety Committee took a second look at the city towing ordinance during a special Thursday, May 25 meeting, raising the contract towing fee for a vehicle over 8,000 pounds to $137 and changing the storage fee rate for all vehicles to $32.50 per day.

The tow fee for a vehicle up to 8,000 would increase to $127. The changes are expected to move forward to the full city council for a vote June 6.

In April the committee approved raising the fee for towing a vehicle of any size to $127. It was meant to be a 30% increase over the city’s previous fee of $98, but did not address the fact that the city ordinance had two different fees — $98 for vehicles with a gross weight of 8,000 pounds or less and $108 for vehicles over 8,000 pounds.

The committee also approved raising the storage fee for vehicles from $25 to $37 per day in April. To keep it in line with the 30% increase in tow fees, the members unanimously changed that to $32.50 per day during the special meeting.

City towing company operators approached the committee in February seeking a 50% increase in tow fees due to the rising cost of equipment, fuel, wages and inflation. The last time the city raised tow fees was in 2012. Storage fees were last raised in 2016.

Maria Lockwood covers news in Douglas County, Wisconsin, for the Superior Telegram.
