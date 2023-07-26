Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Committee rejects offers for Parkland trailer park sites

The county's Administration Committee will consider removing mobile homes from the former Country Acres trailer parks before selling the land.

Empty mobile home park
Country Acres North trailer park remains vacant on June 2, 2023, after Douglas County did an initial cleanup of the property. Officials will consider removing mobile homes at the sites before deciding how to get the property back on the tax rolls.
Shelley Nelson / File / Superior Telegram
Shelley Nelson
By Shelley Nelson
Today at 1:00 PM

SUPERIOR — Douglas County officials are considering a different approach to selling two former mobile home parks in Parkland after one proposal and one bid fell short of the county’s requirements to get the land for free.

The Land and Development Committee rejected the offers Tuesday, July 25 to take the former Country Acres properties off the county’s hands.

SEE ALSO:
The county put the property out to bid with no minimum price, but the transfer of property was contingent on an agreement and bond to ensure the trailer homes that remain on the sites are removed.

A bid by Dubesa LLC proposed paying the county $2,000 for the property with a contingency that Douglas County would be responsible for remediation and removal of all asbestos. The company would remove the remaining trailers after the asbestos was removed. The plan for the property was future development.

A proposal from Justag LLC offered $1 for the property, but agreed to take responsibility for asbestos removal and demolition of 23 mobile homes that remain on the sites along Douglas County Highway E.

Justag LLC’s plan for the property is a mobile home park or manufactured home community with 59 sites, said County Clerk Kaci Lundgren.

County Board Chairman Mark Liebaert said he was skeptical that Parkland town officials would allow another mobile home park on the sites.

“I’m not willing to accept either one of these at this point,” said Supervisor Charlie Glazman. He initially proposed delaying a decision until Aug. 29 to give the bidders time to conform with the county’s requirements.

“You can’t accept the bid that doesn’t follow your procedure,” Liebaert said. “Maybe in opposition to referring it back for another month, I don’t think these proposals are going to change.”

Liebaert said he would like the committee to reject the offers and refer the matter to the Administration Committee to clean the sites up before winter. Once that’s done, he said the committee could come up with a procedure to address the properties.

Glazman amended his motion to reject the bids outright, which garnered approval of the committee.

“One of my concerns was to get the place cleaned up and back on the tax rolls,” Liebaert said. “It’s obviously hard to have somebody else do that for us. It’s probably going to cost us more money than it would have them, but our backs are to the wall now.”

Estimated costs include $1,500 to $2,500 for asbestos evaluation, another $2,500 to remove the asbestos and another $25,000 to $35,000 to have the trailers removed, which the county may be able to handle itself to save money, Liebaert said.

“Jason Serck (the city’s economic development, port and planning director) said he would help us go through the process,” Liebaert said.
The city went through a similar process when closing a trailer park, Liebaert said.

The committee referred the matter to the Administration Committee, which meets at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 3 in the Government Center boardroom.

Shelley Nelson
By Shelley Nelson
Shelley Nelson is a reporter with the Duluth Media Group since 1997, and has covered Superior and Douglas County communities and government for the Duluth News Tribune from 1999 to 2006, and the Superior Telegram since 2006. Contact her at 715-395-5022 or snelson@superiortelegram.com.
