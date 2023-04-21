Committee approves tow fee increase in Superior

SUPERIOR — The city's Public Safety Committee voted to increase contract towing fees in the city of Superior by 30% and approved a revised boat launch ordinance that prohibits camping during its Thursday, April 20 meeting. Both proposals will move forward to the City Council for approval.

The amount towing companies charge for a city contracted tow — vehicles towed from crashes or for parking violations — hasn’t been increased since 2012, according to information provided to the committee in February by Traffic Lt. Thor Trone with the Superior Police Department. The current rate is $98 for a tow. If the increase is approved by the city council, it will rise to $127 per tow.

Storage fees, currently at $25 a day, were last raised in 2016. The committee approved increasing storage fees to $37 per day.

Camping would be prohibited at city boat launches — Arrowhead Pier, Barker’s Island, Billings Park and Loons Foot Landing — under an ordinance revision approved by the committee. Camping is defined as sleeping, occupying a tent or other temporary structure and sleeping in a vehicle or recreation vehicle.

An exception was made for unoccupied vehicles with a boat trailer and a current launch pass, which may be left in the boat ramp parking lot overnight.

The committee also discussed ways to curb engine braking, or Jake braking, violations by large trucks driving through the city. Options included increased enforcement, information campaigns and signage. The issue was held for further discussion.