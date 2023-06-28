Committee approves pilot area for Connect Superior

SUPERIOR — The city's Communications and Information Technology Committee identified the first area where a fiber optic network will be built for Connect Superior.

The community-owned fiber optic infrastructure project was developed to provide high-speed broadband access to every home and business in Superior. Upload and download speeds of 1,000 megabits per second would be available across the network.

The area where it is likely to be built first was selected to provide the largest number of connections within the $5 million budget established by the City Council. It will allow 821 homes to be connected in the first phase of construction.

The Communications and Information Technology Committee approved the area bounded by Tower and Catlin avenues from Belknap to North 21st Street as the pilot area for construction of a fiber optic network for high-speed broadband. Gary Meader / Duluth News Tribune

“A network like this will take several years to build, typically three years,” said John Honker of Magellan, the city’s consultant on the project. “But depending on overall funding, it may take considerably longer.”

In making a recommendation to the committee Monday, June 26, business and cost effectiveness were taken into consideration, Honker said. The downtown corridor areas are the most cost effective to reach the largest number customers, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In the downtown area, it’s much denser,” Honker said. “You’re getting a lot more bang for the buck. You’re passing more homes per mile. Those are more favorable areas to build. With a limited budget, it gives you the opportunity to pick up as many customers as possible and begin generating revenue.”

The recommended area runs east from Tower Avenue to Catlin Avenue on Belknap Street and zigzags south around the University of Wisconsin-Sueprior to North 21st Street. The total cost for construction to reach 821 homes is expected to be about $2.26 million. The total $5 million budget includes equipment to make the network operational and secure, acquire internet protocol addressing, and cover operational expenses for more than two years.

Councilor Tylor Elm asked how definitive the boundaries are in the event a business or homeowner wanted to connect but lived across the street from planned connections.

“As long as there is a budget to connect them, let’s connect them,” Honker said.

Councilor Ruth Ludwig, who represents a big part of the area that will be connected during the first phase, said that was her concern; she could see residents in the district wondering why they couldn’t get access when construction is happening across the street. She asked when the second phase would likely get underway.

While there was no definitive answer, Honker said the first phase of the project could take nine to 12 months to complete starting in late 2023 to early 2024. He said additional phases of the project would be dependent on funding.

Councilor Garner Moffat lives in Roosevelt Terrace, across the street from the project area. He said he was confident the building’s association would be willing to sign on to the project and would include 20 units.

Honker said it would be a good opportunity because it would allow the city to serve many residents with one fiber connection.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Demand does play that role,” Mayor Jim Paine said. If the first phase exceeds expectations, he said it could apply the political pressure necessary to fund additional phases of the project.

The city’s pro forma estimates Connect Superior will be generating income for the city by 2028 with only 40% of eligible businesses and households utilizing the service.

“So, this is a pretty conservative schedule, building out over a six-year time frame,” Honker said. If the network takes off, the city could see the benefit sooner.

“You can be very skeptical that people are going to sign up for this,” Paine said. “You only need a fairly modest base of support.”

Once approved by the City Council, the next steps include locking down the plan with ISPs and developing the request for proposals for construction, Honker said. City officials would also develop a memorandum of understanding with the ISPs to provide services over the city network.

The city would provide the network to ISPs as the wholesaler responsible for maintaining the infrastructure.

The City Council will consider the pilot area for Connect Superior at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 5.