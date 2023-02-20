Committee approves leash law revision, Superior Fire Department solar array

SUPERIOR — A stronger leash law and bid approval for a solar array at Superior Fire Department’s headquarters building will move forward to the Superior City Council after being approved by the city’s Public Safety Committee Thursday, Feb. 16.

The revised animal ordinance specifies that dogs must be under restraint by a fence, leash, tie out line, electric fence or owner’s command on the owner’s property; dogs must be on a leash while outside the owner’s property unless they are in an off-leash area. The revision adds seasonal off-leash areas in the Superior Municipal Forest and inside hockey rink boards at city parks when they are not covered in snow and ice. It received a final tweak Thursday, with Wisconsin Point being pulled from the list of areas owners can let their dogs off-leash.

The committee began looking into strengthening the ordinance in August.

“I first took a phone call about this in July. I wish it was simple enough to just say, keep your dog on a leash and then if there aren’t people around, you can let your dog roam free and then when people show up, put your dog on a leash,” said Councilor Mark Johnson. “I wish it were that simple. I’m glad that we’re making it a little more specific in our ordinances to help clarify that.”

Local PREVIOUSLY: Superior council delays action on leash law

The revision has been sent to the Parks and Recreation Commission and the Wisconsin Point Committee for feedback. The result, said Councilor Nick Ledin, is something that closely resembles Madison’s leash ordinance.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It seems to encompass the spirit of what we’re trying to do. I mean, this really does cover 98% of the city. You’re going to need your dog on a leash outside of these certain areas,” he said.

The off-leash areas are either far away from public areas or enclosed and make use of underutilized areas, members of the committee said.

“I think this has struck a middle ground and it accomplishes what I think was originally set out,” Ledin said.

Also getting the green light from the Public Safety Committee was a nearly $365,000 contract with Cedar Creek Energy to build a roof-mounted solar array at the city’s headquarters fire station. Fire Chief Camron Vollbrecht told committee members that a pair of tax credits the project qualifies for is expected to decrease the net project cost to $219,000.

The council approved $250,000 for the solar system project in its 2023 Capital Improvement Plan budget.

The array, which should be finished around the end of August, is expected to save the city more than $16,000 annually in electricity costs, adding up to nearly $720,000 over its 30-year lifespan.

Local SEE ALSO: Superior battalion chief preps for new role

One item that was held in committee was a request to increase city towing fees. Officials last city increased towing fees in 2012, according to Traffic Lieutenant Thor Trone with the Superior Police Department. Storage fees were last increased in 2016, he said.

Towing company representatives told the committee that the cost of doing business has increased dramatically, especially in the past three years. The cost of diesel fuel, equipment and wages have all gone up.

ADVERTISEMENT

The goal, Trone said, is to make it “as fair and uniform as we can make it.”

Committee members said it makes sense that the cost of towing vehicles is going up, but asked for more information before making a decision.