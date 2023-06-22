Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 22

Commission approves grants for Superior businesses

Polar Tool and Supply, AD Financial Planning and Superior Bowling applied for a hand with investments.

040423.N.ST.Polar outside.JPG
Polar Tool and Supply at 1312 Belknap St. opened at 1312 Belknap St. in April 2023. The new business is among three recommended to receive funding through the city's small business grant program.
Maria Lockwood / File / Superior Telegram
Shelley Nelson
By Shelley Nelson
Today at 10:00 AM

SUPERIOR — When city officials created the small business grant program in 2019, the goal was to assist small businesses with investments in Superior's economy.

Since then, more than $2.3 million has been invested at a cost of $612,235 to the city’s economic development fund.

Now another $47,459 could be invested in Superior’s small businesses at a cost of about $18,433 paid by the city.

The city's Plan Commission approved projects for three Superior businesses Wednesday, June 21. The projects will help Polar Tool and Supply replace a condensing boiler and water heater; help AD Financial Planning replace aging office furniture; and allow Superior Bowling to tear out and replace its parking lot at 1914 Broadway St.

“There were originally four (applicants),” said Stephanie Becken, planning technician. “I did have one that pulled out and is going to apply for next quarter. It was in the mix but had to make a change.”

Commissioner Garner Moffat made the motion to approve all three grants, which was seconded by Brent Fennessey, and approved unanimously by the commission.

The City Council will consider the grant awards July 5.

Shelley Nelson
By Shelley Nelson
Shelley Nelson is a reporter with the Duluth Media Group since 1997, and has covered Superior and Douglas County communities and government for the Duluth News Tribune from 1999 to 2006, and the Superior Telegram since 2006. Contact her at 715-395-5022 or snelson@superiortelegram.com.
