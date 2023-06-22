Commission approves grants for Superior businesses

SUPERIOR — When city officials created the small business grant program in 2019, the goal was to assist small businesses with investments in Superior's economy.

Since then, more than $2.3 million has been invested at a cost of $612,235 to the city’s economic development fund.

Now another $47,459 could be invested in Superior’s small businesses at a cost of about $18,433 paid by the city.

The city's Plan Commission approved projects for three Superior businesses Wednesday, June 21. The projects will help Polar Tool and Supply replace a condensing boiler and water heater; help AD Financial Planning replace aging office furniture; and allow Superior Bowling to tear out and replace its parking lot at 1914 Broadway St.

“There were originally four (applicants),” said Stephanie Becken, planning technician. “I did have one that pulled out and is going to apply for next quarter. It was in the mix but had to make a change.”

Commissioner Garner Moffat made the motion to approve all three grants, which was seconded by Brent Fennessey, and approved unanimously by the commission.

The City Council will consider the grant awards July 5.