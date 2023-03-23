The Superior High School mock trial team competed along with 19 other teams at the state competition recently.

At the Monday, March 6 school board meeting, parents questioned why local legislators had not been informed as well as what closing a school would do to property values and student bus ride times.

Students shared their work with the community on Tuesday, March 7. Another showcase is planned for May 4.

Fourth and fifth grade students at Iron River Elementary School will be combined for afternoon classes.

Six candidates are vying for three seats on the Maple School Board.

Peter Hopke, who currently works for the Spooner Area School District, will step into the position July 1.

Superior High School senior Lauren Verdoljak reports on the disappointment felt by some Taylor Swift fans following attempts to purchase tickets to the Eras tour.

The sophomore at Superior High School talks about the event that sparked their interest in journalism and what the skills they've learned in the field so far.

This story is part of the Telegram's efforts to showcase the work of young people in the community. For more information on those efforts, contact reporter Maria Lockwood at mlockwood@superiortelegram.com.

Comic: Wish for a genie Superior High School senior Marcy Price gives us a take on asking a genie to grant a wish

