99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Comic: Wish for a genie

Superior High School senior Marcy Price gives us a take on asking a genie to grant a wish

Marcy Price comic.jpg
Contributed / Marcy Price
By Marcy Price / Spartan Spin
Today at 11:00 AM

This story is part of the Telegram's efforts to showcase the work of young people in the community. For more information on those efforts, contact reporter Maria Lockwood at mlockwood@superiortelegram.com.

READ MORE IN EDUCATION
032423.N.ST.Youth.Jayme 1.jfif
Local
Jayme Ivy column: How journalism changed and shaped me
The sophomore at Superior High School talks about the event that sparked their interest in journalism and what the skills they've learned in the field so far.
March 23, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jayme Ivy / Spartan Spin
Swift1 WINGS.jpg
Local
Taylor Swift ticket sales cause chaos across nation
Superior High School senior Lauren Verdoljak reports on the disappointment felt by some Taylor Swift fans following attempts to purchase tickets to the Eras tour.
March 22, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Lauren Verdoljak / Spartan Spin
3745687+Spartan logo.jpg
Local
Swatting hoax targets Superior High School
Police found no threat to student safety, District Administrator Amy Starzecki said.
March 22, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
032423.N.ST.Solon supe.jpg
Local
Solon Springs selects new superintendent
Peter Hopke, who currently works for the Spooner Area School District, will step into the position July 1.
March 22, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Election Inspector Carol Fransen gets “I Voted” stickers ready for voters
Local
Maple School Board candidates sound off on budget cuts
Six candidates are vying for three seats on the Maple School Board.
March 14, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Two rolls of Future Voter stickers rest on voting machine.
Local
3 candidates vie for 2 seats on Superior School Board
All agree the budget is the biggest challenge the district faces.
March 09, 2023 01:46 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
111618.N.ST_.BlueB_Copy.JPG
Local
Maple School Board reverses decision to combine second grade at NES
Fourth and fifth grade students at Iron River Elementary School will be combined for afternoon classes.
March 09, 2023 11:05 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Man talks to student at desk.
Local
Senior projects shine during Spartan Showcase
Students shared their work with the community on Tuesday, March 7. Another showcase is planned for May 4.
March 09, 2023 08:09 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
523715+school-bus-top.jpg
Local
Parents voice concerns about Superior school consolidation
At the Monday, March 6 school board meeting, parents questioned why local legislators had not been informed as well as what closing a school would do to property values and student bus ride times.
March 08, 2023 04:17 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Student looks back from desk.
News
Photos: Superior High School Mock Trial team goes to state
The Superior High School mock trial team competed along with 19 other teams at the state competition recently.
March 08, 2023 02:08 PM
 · 
By  Jed Carlson

What To Read Next
Cascade River at flood stage
Local
Near-record snowpack may lead to spring flooding across Northland
March 23, 2023 12:32 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
Telegram Community Calendar.jpg
Local
Community Calendar: Sports Show, Rosie the Riveter Day and more
March 23, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
032423.N.ST.Recovery coffee.JPG
Local
Superior-based Reclaim Recovery moves to new format
March 23, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Man points finger while talking to woman during debate
Wisconsin
Dan Kelly, Janet Protasiewicz get personal in debate for Wisconsin's hotly-contested Supreme Court seat
March 22, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Shawn Johnson / Wisconsin Public Radio
Election Inspector Carol Fransen gets “I Voted” stickers ready for voters
Local
Maple School Board candidates sound off on budget cuts
March 14, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
031023.n.st.CouncilElection.jpg
Local
Kyle, Moffat seek Superior council seat
March 10, 2023 06:39 AM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
Two rolls of Future Voter stickers rest on voting machine.
Local
3 candidates vie for 2 seats on Superior School Board
March 09, 2023 01:46 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood