Clerk resignation shutters Gordon Town Hall

GORDON — The Gordon Town Hall office has been closed until further notice due to the abrupt resignation of town Clerk Stephanie James on July 26. The remaining town officials all work full-time jobs and have been unable to staff the office, normally open three days a week.

Board Supervisor Craig Golembiewski Jr. said he and board Chairwoman Jen Knutson are working out a schedule for limited office hours moving forward. That information will be posted on the door of the town hall and on the town website, gordonwi.us.com . Board members did not have access to the town's Facebook page as of Wednesday, Aug. 2.

Knutson said they found the clerk’s letter of resignation when they arrived at the town hall July 26 for a joint meeting with the Wascott town board. No explanation was given in the letter, which was only a few sentences long. It threw them into what Knutson described as "panic mode."

"It's like running a household and then that person disappears, you know, and is gone. And it's like, well, you've got to figure out how to pay the bills and make sure you keep the lights on and keep functioning as a municipality," Golembiewski said.

The clerk is the responsible party for everything IRS-related and anything to do with the Department of Revenue and retirement funds, Knutson said. They also deal with a host of duties, from payroll and licensing to venue registration and permits. The clerk acts as a filter, fielding most of the questions that come into the town office.

“It’s a job that requires full-time attention, and we’re giving as much as we can. But I can’t close the doors of my business to go take care of this,” Knutson said.

The board has focused on opening lines of communication.

“I have been trying to spend as much time as I can at the town hall, resetting all of the email and passwords" to get access and make sure there's nothing that needs immediate attention, Knutson said Monday.

James left all the passwords, but the two-step verification process on three separate email accounts has involved texting back and forth with the former clerk.

Town Treasurer Justin Flamang stopped in Monday morning to pick up the cash from the transfer station over the weekend to take to the bank and write out the receipt.

The biggest need is to get into the town's QuickBooks accounts and pay employees, Knutson said, as the next payroll is due Aug. 7.

“I have had a couple people come forward from the community that will help kind of bridge that gap to help us get through this,” Knutson said, and Wascott’s clerk-treasurer has been an amazing resource.

The board plans to appoint a new clerk to serve the remainder of James’ two-year term, through April 2025. At a special meeting Tuesday, Aug. 1, the board officially accepted James' resignation and discussed the situation with residents.

Golembiewski said a job posting for the clerk position should be up by Friday, Aug. 4. It will be posted for a few weeks and the board will interview qualified applicants.

Clerk duties are pretty vast, he said.

"We want to do our due diligence and just make sure that we get the most qualified person in the position," Golembiewski said.

Until a new clerk is appointed, residents should contact Knutson at 715-933-1013 or townofgordonchairperson@gmail.com instead of using the town clerk’s contact information. Email is preferred.