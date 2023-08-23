City officials consider staffing Connect Superior

SUPERIOR — City officials are considering creating a new position to shepherd efforts to build the Superior's fiber optic network for broadband access.

The broadband manager would be the city’s first employee hired for the Connect Superior initiative.

“The original strategic plan called for up to five positions, but I think this position would be all that we would need for the first couple of years,” Mayor Jim Paine during the Human Resources Committee meeting on Monday, Aug. 21.

Currently, the initiative is overseen by an ad hoc team that includes several department heads; the mayor; Councilor Tylor Elm, chairman of the Communications and Information Technology Committee; and the city’s consultant, Magellan.

“That process is now moving into a pretty technical phase where operating by committee is no longer feasible for much longer,” Paine said. “It’s also going to move into much more detailed development in the next couple of months. We felt it’s time to start considering a full-time staff to basically take over the role from all of the city staff that are currently working on it.

The Superior City Council identified the first area of the city where the broadband service would be piloted in July. That decision will allow officials to negotiate with internet service providers and develop requests for proposals to start the process of building the physical infrastructure of the network.

Under the proposed job description, oversight of those negotiations and build-out would be guided by the broadband manager. Other duties include managing and directing the operation to include strategic planning, establishing budgets, managing assets, marketing revenue generating services and oversight of outsourced technical support and staff when hired. The proposed pay range listed in the agenda packet was $38.28 to $47.85 per hour.

Paine said it's typical for municipal broadband systems to start with a broadband manager to develop the network and all it entails. In developing the proposed job description, the mayor said officials developed the duties using similar job descriptions from Reedsburg and Sun Prairie in Wisconsin, and Hillsboro, Oregon. Magellan added a number of duties, and Information Technology Director Dan Shea stripped it down a little bit, he said.

"This position is so broad,” said Councilor Mark Johnson. “It’s like a salesperson, an IT specialist, a developer … it’s such a wide range that it almost seems like more than one position.”

Paine said initially, the person hired for the position should be able to handle the workload but would eventually require additional staff to handle all the responsibilities. The goal is to have revenue coming in by the time the city begins hiring additional staff.

Funding for the staff, including the broadband manager, would be paid for by Connect Superior, Paine said.

“It will be a totally segregated department … its own utility,” Paine said. That will be another decision the council will have to vote on before city officials move forward with developing the network.

Councilor Jenny Van Sickle said the job description could use “one more fine-tooth comb” to spell out acronyms and eliminate redundancies before the committee approves it.

Officials held the job description in committee until they meet again Sept. 18.