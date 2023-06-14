City council to weigh nearly $1M contract with Bong Center

SUPERIOR — The city's Tourism Development Commission approved a nearly $1 million contract with the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center.

The three-year agreement is divided into three parts to pay for operating and marketing of the Bong Center, operating the Superior Tourist Information Center and capital projects to improve the building that houses both.

Under the terms of the agreement approved Tuesday, June 13, the Bong Center would receive $450,000 for marketing and operations; $283,305 to staff and operate the Superior Tourism Information Center; and $250,000 to be used for capital improvements to the Bong Center. One-third of marketing and operational expenses for the Bong Center and tourist information center will be paid on an annual basis.

“We looked pretty in depth at the financials, at the work they were doing and the increased work we were asking them to do and the long-term future of what this relationship should be,” Mayor Jim Paine said of the six months of contract negotiations.

One of the first priorities was to eliminate one-year contracts, the mayor said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under previous agreements with Travel Superior, the Bong Center received funding through the city’s agreement with Travel Superior. The Bong Center was allocated a percentage of all room tax revenue received by Travel Superior.

When the contract with Travel Superior ended, so did a source of revenue the Bong Center received, Paine said. However, he said the tourism commission recognized the value of the relationship and awarded the organization a one-year grant to provide the Bong Center funding similar to that received from Travel Superior in recent years.

The Bong Center was awarded a grant of $164,243 in 2022.

Paine said the Bong Center will receive less money for marketing and operations than it has received in recent years under the new agreement.

The Bong Center will also receive $94,435 annually to operate the tourism information center.

Terry Lundberg, chairman of the Bong Center board, said he believed when the Bong took over operation of the visitor’s desk from Travel Superior, the city was planning to offer more flexibility because it wasn’t clear what it would cost to operate it.

There has already been $6,000 to $7,000 in unanticipated expenses related to fixtures and removing Travel Superior’s sign, said John Gidley, Bong Center director.

Commissioner Pattie Soliday said those are one-time expenses, and the Bong Center could come back with those costs for the commission to consider.

ADVERTISEMENT

The final $250,000 for capital improvements is new, the mayor said. The building was constructed on city land and would likely revert to the city if the Bong Center closed, he said, so the city bears some responsibility for the structure.

The $250,000 will be set aside to help pay for capital projects to maintain the building, Paine said. The commission would determine if a project is a legitimate building expenditure and would fund up to 40% of the project, with the Bong Center paying the remaining costs, he said.

“We want them to have skin in the game; it is their building too,” Paine said.

Soliday asked if signage at the Bong Center would be eligible for capital project funding.

Paine said he hadn’t contemplated that, but it would be at the discretion of commissioners.

“If it serves the visitor center, then I would say ‘yes,’” Paine said.

The city council will consider the contract at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 20 in Room 201 of the Government Center.