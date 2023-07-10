Child fills Harbor House bookshelves

SUPERIOR — A child with a heart for others filled the bookcases of Harbor House Crisis Shelters Thursday, July 6. The day included smiles, a celebration and some unexpected recognition.

A year ago, Malece Adams donated a little over 100 children’s books to Harbor House, a ministry of Faith United Methodist Church.

“It made me feel really good to do something very kind to them,” said the 9-year-old, who lives in North St. Paul, Minnesota.

Her grandmother Sandy Gerzic, of Superior, said it was a life-changing moment.

“When we left, she cried,” said Gerzic.

It also sparked a second round of giving.

On Thursday, Adams brought six times as many books to the nonprofit ministry, a gift that will be shared among all three of the Harbor House sites.

“I got them all from my school, Richardson Elementary, and my friends and family,” Adams said.

Her twin brother, Grayson, even contributed.

Douglas County Board Chairman Mark Liebaert, left, surprises Malece Adams, 9, with a certificate recognizing her as a youth community ambassador while her twin brother, Grayson, looks on from behind on Thursday, July 6, outside the Harbor House Crisis Shelter in Superior's South End neighborhood. Adams and her brother, who live in North St. Paul, Minnesota, donated 600 children's books to the nonprofit ministry. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

“If it wasn’t for him, I’d just have 500. He got me 100 books,” said Adams, who is going into fourth grade.

Her brother was also impacted by last year’s giving.

“It’s really nice of her, and the fact that she came up with the idea all on her own makes me super proud of her as a (one minute) younger brother,” he said.

Krystal Brandstatter, executive director of the nonprofit ministry, thanked the two for their gift.

“You see so many kids right now who just want to be using their cell phones or iPads, and here you are doing things for the community and helping these kids who don’t have anything,” she said. “Often what happens is they come in and they don’t have books of their own or they don’t have toys of their own.”

Community support is vital to the ministry.

“We need people like you in the community,” Brandstatter told the twins, to bring joy, happiness and smiles to the faces of the children at Harbor House. “You’re allowing me to help all these families.”

For 5-year-old Carter Duncan, Thursday afternoon brought a whirlwind of books. He grinned as he unloaded handful after handful of titles from boxes. As he stacked them on a chair, Duncan pointed out familiar characters like Arthur the aardvark and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Carter Duncan, 5, shows his father, George, a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles book on Thursday, July 6, at the Harbor House Crisis Shelter in Superior's South End neighborhood. The book was one of 600 children's books donated to the nonprofit ministry by Malece Adams, 9, and her twin brother, Grayson. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

The second donation of books came as a surprise to Adams’ parents, Lindsey and Mike.

“She just started coming home with books from school. I didn’t even know this. I said ‘Why is your backpack so heavy?’ That’s when I found out what she was doing,” said Lindsey Adams.

Her husband said they want to teach their children to be grateful for what they have.

“It’s really super cool. For us, knowing she was doing this on the down low without us knowing it’s like we’re raising two little leaders right here. So that’s the whole goal. It feels really good to be able to give back and watching her do this is super exciting,” Mike Adams said.

Four generations of the family have made giving back a priority over the years, stemming back to Gerzic’s mother, Jessie Westman, who used to make teddy bears and blankets for the homeless. Gerzic said the twins have been donating things like toys and stuffed animals since they were 3.

“It makes me very emotional, very proud,” Lindsey Adams said. “I'm very proud of my children for wanting to take on a mission like this on their own and be able to help other children.”

Six hundred children's books collected by Malece and Grayson Adams fill the back space of the family's vehicle on Thursday, July 6. When the twins traveled up to Superior to visit their grandmother Sandy Gerzic, they brought the books. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

Adams received a surprise herself: a proclamation and certificate of recognition for being a youth community ambassador from Douglas County Board Chairman Mark Liebaert.

"Remember, what you do sometimes won't be recognized and might not even be rewarded ... but that doesn't mean not to do it," Liebaert told the 9-year-old.

Now that her eyes are open to giving, the county board chairman said, "You'll be stuck with doing this for a long time."

Adams is already working on her next project. She's collecting blankets to give to the shelters for Christmas.

"I love that," Brandstatter said.

From left, Malece Adams, 9, holds a certificate of recognition she received for donating 600 children's books to Harbor House Crisis Shelters as her twin brother Grayson, father Mike, and mother Lindsey look on Thursday, July 6. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

From left, Harbor House Crisis Shelters Executive Director Krystal Brandstatter thanks Malece Adams, 9, and her twin brother Grayson for donating 600 books to the nonprofit ministry outside the shelter in Superior's South End on Thursday, July 6. Behind, their dad Mike talks with others who gathered to celebrate the donation. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram