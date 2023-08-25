Child care expansion brings owner full circle

SUPERIOR — Newborn 2 School Education child care in Superior doubled Aug. 1 when owner Amy Benson added a second center — the former New Horizons Children's Center space.

Center one on Hill Avenue is licensed to care for 94 children and has 19 staff members. The new center at the Mariner Retail and Business Center is licensed for 110 children and all 21 staff members were retained.

“I think that’s also important, because it kept consistency with the kids, which is the most important,” Benson said.

The move brings Benson full circle. She helped her mother, Cindy Fennessey, launch New Horizons in 2005 and worked as her center director for eight years. She started Newborn 2 School Education in 2013.

With Fennessey retiring, Benson bought her business.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She created and left me with a wonderful center, and I’m just gonna keep that going,” Benson said.

Tara Soule, right, reads Baby Shark to kids in the Pink Room during circle time at the new Newborn 2 School Education center two, which was formerly New Horizons, at the Mariner Business Center on Wednesday, Aug. 23. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Among the teachers at center two is Tara Soule. Wednesday, Aug. 23, she gathered a group of 1-year-olds in a circle to read and sing a high-energy version of “Baby Shark.” The children wiggled, they grinned, they scooted closer to Soule, who has been in child care for 14 years.

“I just love seeing all the kids and just playing with them every day,” Soule said, and she appreciates the fact that each day brings something new.

Grant-fueled support

The state of child care is dim nationwide, said Rebecca Scherf, chief of staff for Superior Mayor Jim Paine.

“It’s a really big problem that all communities are facing is how do we retain these providers that we do have and how do we get more people interested in child care,” she said.

Cheryl Thompson smiles as she holds Corrie Johnson at the new Newborn 2 School Education center two, which was formerly New Horizons, at the Mariner Business Center in Superior on Wednesday, Aug. 23. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

The Superior City Council in February 2022 allocated $200,000 of its American Rescue Plan Act funding to offer grants to child care providers. To date, 17 qualified providers have applied and $137,000 has been awarded.

“I think that those grants we were able to give out through the ARPA funding probably helped us keep some people that maybe we would have lost, but we’re still losing providers. A lot are moving or just turning in the towel,” Scherf said.

A new set of initiatives is set to roll out next month, powered by a $75,000 Dream Up! Grant that Douglas County received in 2022. The state grant focuses on building child care supply through a collaborative community approach.

ADVERTISEMENT

It kicks off with a free workshop and resource fair from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 30 in the ballroom of the Superior Entrepreneurship Center, 1401 Tower Ave. It’s open to both current and prospective child care providers in Douglas County. Those who pre-register will also receive an improvement package worth up to $500, which will include a comprehensive “loose parts” kit.

Carter White watches what's going on in the Purple Room from his jumper at the new Newborn 2 School Education center two, which was formerly New Horizons, at the Mariner Business Center in Superior on Wednesday, Aug. 23. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

“I just had a mother-daughter duo register, one of which is the owner and one of which is the director, so whoever feels like they could benefit from this programming to keep them in child care,” Scherf said. “And we’re also making a big push and hoping that some prospective child care providers come because there will also be information on pre-licensure and what you need to do in order to be licensed.”

A new round of grants will be launched at the workshop. These will be aimed at funding capital projects such as fencing that may be barriers for prospective providers. Information and applications will be available at the event.

“The goal will be supporting new and existing providers with capital projects that will improve their space and in the case of soon-to-be providers, help take care of some of the costs associated with early licensing,” said Stephanie Becken, a planning technician with the city of Superior and a member of the Douglas County Dream Up! task force. “The hope would also be to support child cares that, through capital investment, are able to provide more child care spaces.”

Mason Endres giggles as he plays in the Purple Room at the new Newborn 2 School Education center two, which was formerly New Horizons, at the Mariner Business Center in Superior on Wednesday, Aug. 23. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Another spin off of the workshop will be a small business boot camp, or Entrepreneurial Training Program, for child care providers provided through the University of Wisconsin-Superior's Small Business Development Center. It will take place every Wednesday from Oct. 11 through Nov. 15. Participants will write a business plan and learn small business skills.

“Which is a huge barrier with a lot of child care companies, because most of them don’t have a background in business, they have background in child care,” Scherf said. “So this is kind of a way to get them spun up on how to keep their business afloat.”

That training will be capped off by three additional days of child care specific business curriculum in December, Scherf said, and all of it will be free of charge, funded from the Dream Up! Grant.

To register for the Sept. 30 workshop, contact Scherf at 715-395-7212 or mayor@ci.superior.wi.us.

ADVERTISEMENT

Keeping slots available

Amy Benson, owner of Newborn 2 School Education, hands a toy to Mason Endres in the Purple Room at the new center, which used to be New Horizons, at the Mariner Business Center on Wednesday, Aug. 23. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

In the month since Benson merged the two centers, she has overcome challenges thanks to the support of her family and the teachers. It’s been overwhelming at times, she said, but she was grateful to be able to keep those child care slots open.

The most difficult part, she said, has been missing milestones while splitting her time between the two centers.

“Like we have a little one that just started crawling and mom said ‘Oh yeah, he just started crawling yesterday,’” Benson said. “Little stuff like that.”