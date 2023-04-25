Chick project brings breath of spring to Northwestern Elementary students, staff
Hatching chicks have been the focus of attention in the school's kindergarten rooms.
POPLAR — Two kindergarten classrooms at Northwestern Elementary School have hatched a sure sign of spring.
Baby chicks have arrived, bringing with them a rush of excitement. Of the 22 eggs provided for the students this year, only two were unhatched as of Thursday, April 20.
Teachers Jodi Powell and Heather Walsh are hatching the chicks in class. When the first one started to hatch, the teachers put a document camera on the incubator and displayed it on the whiteboard.
“So then we called in the other classes so that they could see that the chick was hatching,” Walsh said. “So every time that the chick would push against the egg and that crack would get bigger and bigger, and they would just squeal with joy and just jumping up and down and then as soon as it came out they all broke into 'Happy Birthday,' singing 'Happy Birthday' to the chick.”
The small visitors offer an opportunity for hands-on learning in science, math, language arts and life. Kindergarten students write about the eggs in their journals, count down days until they hatch, examine the form and function of the chicks’ body parts as well as how they eat, drink and walk.
ADVERTISEMENT
“For our visual learners, it’s unforgettable to actually see it. It’s one thing to read a book, or for us to tell them or for them to watch a video. But it’s quite another to actually experience it — that 21 days of documenting what’s happening in the egg, that excitement of them watching the different changes, they’ll never forget it,” said Walsh, who has been teaching the unit for 15 years.
This year’s crop of chicks includes Bitsy, named for her tiny size; Storm; Puddles; Cheetah; Fluffy; Bob Ross; and Rock Star. Leif the chick was named after a kindergarten student who shares his birthday.
The eggs are provided by retired custodian Julie Anderson, who brings the chicks back to her farm about a week after they hatch. Students know the baby birds are just visitors.
“We’ve prepared them, too, that at the end of the week they go back home because their families are at home, too,” Powell said.
The other two kindergarten classes keep track of the chicks, as well. They visit Powell and Walsh's classrooms, or borrow a bin of chicks for a short time.
“It’s not just we’re hatching chicks, there’s so much about teaching about life and the experiences they have. Some of these kids don’t get to experience animals — it's just another experience that they can have,” Powell said.
“Some of them have never even held a chick, so for them to hold it and then to describe how it feels and to see how it moves, that really broadens their perspective on living creatures,” Walsh said.
It’s an experience that stays with them as they grow, according to Principal Brad Larrabee.
ADVERTISEMENT
On Thursday, fourth graders Jessi Saari and Hazel Landwehr stopped by Walsh’s room to hold the tiny chicks. They remembered hatching chicks in kindergarten. Landwehr said she named one Chocolate Brownie Foot.
The chicks are part of a whole unit on spring.
“One of my kindergarteners, because we’ve got chicks, we’re doing seeds and then we’ve also got caterpillars, and he’s like ‘Our classroom is just full of living things,’” Walsh said.
ADVERTISEMENT