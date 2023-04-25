Chick project brings breath of spring to Northwestern Elementary students, staff

POPLAR — Two kindergarten classrooms at Northwestern Elementary School have hatched a sure sign of spring.

Baby chicks have arrived, bringing with them a rush of excitement. Of the 22 eggs provided for the students this year, only two were unhatched as of Thursday, April 20.

Northwestern Elementary School kindergarten students gather around a bin of chicks in Heather Walsh's classroom on Thursday, April 20. The students hatched the chicks in the classroom and will study them for about a week before returning them to the farm the eggs came from. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

Teachers Jodi Powell and Heather Walsh are hatching the chicks in class. When the first one started to hatch, the teachers put a document camera on the incubator and displayed it on the whiteboard.

“So then we called in the other classes so that they could see that the chick was hatching,” Walsh said. “So every time that the chick would push against the egg and that crack would get bigger and bigger, and they would just squeal with joy and just jumping up and down and then as soon as it came out they all broke into 'Happy Birthday,' singing 'Happy Birthday' to the chick.”

The small visitors offer an opportunity for hands-on learning in science, math, language arts and life. Kindergarten students write about the eggs in their journals, count down days until they hatch, examine the form and function of the chicks’ body parts as well as how they eat, drink and walk.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For our visual learners, it’s unforgettable to actually see it. It’s one thing to read a book, or for us to tell them or for them to watch a video. But it’s quite another to actually experience it — that 21 days of documenting what’s happening in the egg, that excitement of them watching the different changes, they’ll never forget it,” said Walsh, who has been teaching the unit for 15 years.

This year’s crop of chicks includes Bitsy, named for her tiny size; Storm; Puddles; Cheetah; Fluffy; Bob Ross; and Rock Star. Leif the chick was named after a kindergarten student who shares his birthday.

Baby chicks wander around their bin in Heather Walsh's kindergarten classroom at Northwestern Elementary School on Thursday, April 20. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

The eggs are provided by retired custodian Julie Anderson, who brings the chicks back to her farm about a week after they hatch. Students know the baby birds are just visitors.

“We’ve prepared them, too, that at the end of the week they go back home because their families are at home, too,” Powell said.

The other two kindergarten classes keep track of the chicks, as well. They visit Powell and Walsh's classrooms, or borrow a bin of chicks for a short time.

Hazel Landwehr, 9, reacts to holding a baby chick named Storm in Heather Walsh's kindergarten classroom at Northwestern Elementary School on Thursday, April 20. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

“It’s not just we’re hatching chicks, there’s so much about teaching about life and the experiences they have. Some of these kids don’t get to experience animals — it's just another experience that they can have,” Powell said.

“Some of them have never even held a chick, so for them to hold it and then to describe how it feels and to see how it moves, that really broadens their perspective on living creatures,” Walsh said.

It’s an experience that stays with them as they grow, according to Principal Brad Larrabee.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Thursday, fourth graders Jessi Saari and Hazel Landwehr stopped by Walsh’s room to hold the tiny chicks. They remembered hatching chicks in kindergarten. Landwehr said she named one Chocolate Brownie Foot.

The chicks are part of a whole unit on spring.

“One of my kindergarteners, because we’ve got chicks, we’re doing seeds and then we’ve also got caterpillars, and he’s like ‘Our classroom is just full of living things,’” Walsh said.

Students in Heather Walsh's kindergarten class at Northwestern Elementary School gather close to watch baby chicks on Thursday, April 20, in the classroom. A total of 22 eggs are being hatched at the school this spring — 11 in Walsh's room and 11 in teacher Jodi Powell's room. Hatching the baby chicks provides hands-on lessons in math, science, language arts and more. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

Fifth grade teachers Katie Ottman, left, and Brock Gilbertson hold baby chicks in Heather Walsh's kindergarten classroom at Northwestern Elementary School on Thursday, April 20. The hatching project is a learning experience for kindergarten students, but the fluffy baby birds attract attention from everyone at the school. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

Storm the chick peeks out from the hands of Hazel Landwehr, 9, at Northwestern Elementary School on Thursday, April 20. Storm is one of 22 chicks being hatched in kindergarten classes at the school this spring. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram