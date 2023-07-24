Charges filed for battery near youth baseball game

SUPERIOR — Charges have been filed in Douglas County Circuit Court against a 33-year-old man accused of injuring a Superior Youth Organization board member near a baseball game Thursday, July 20.

Michael Adam Fermenich faces a felony count of substantial battery and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct, both as a repeater. He made his initial appearance in court Monday, July 24.

Michael Adam Fermenich Contributed / Douglas County Jail

Cash bail of $2,500 was set for Fermenich. He was ordered to have no contact with the victim and no use or possession of a dangerous weapon. His next court appearance was set for Aug. 2.

The injured board member was treated by the Superior Fire Department and later at an emergency department for additional treatment, SYO President Ryan Stovern said in a statement. The incident prompted officials to move the game from Field No. 1 to Field No. 2.

Superior Police officer Hillary Peterson responded to the baseball fields at 1900 Elm Ave. at approximately 6:52 p.m. Thursday for a report of a knifing. The victim told her he heard what sounded like a dog in distress to the west of the railroad tracks behind the baseball fiends, and he walked into the woods in that direction.

A man jumped out of the bushes and began to use an object to cut the victim on the arm and abdomen. The victim told Peterson that he ran out of the woods, and the man walked back into the woods westbound. Peterson observed several cuts and scrapes on the victim’s left arm and abdomen, according to the criminal complaint.

Police surrounded the wooded area and asked the Superior Fire Department to fly a drone to try to locate the suspect. Officers then went into the woods with K-9 Radik. While they found an encampment and "a dog that appeared in good health," the suspect was not there, according to a news release.

Officers found four tents about 15 yards away from the railroad tracks, the complaint said. They made contact with a man who said he lived there, and he told them Fermenich and another person lived in one of the tents.

The victim identified Fermenich from a photo array as the person who cut him. When questioned by Peterson, Fermenich reportedly said he stays away from the tent when there are baseball games because he doesn't like crowds. He told Peterson that he wasn’t there at the time and didn’t even know what happened.

The substantial battery charge, a class I felony, carries a maximum penalty of three years and six months imprisonment and a fine of up to $10,000.