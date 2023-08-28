Charge dismissed against volunteer pastor

SUPERIOR — A criminal charge filed in Douglas County Circuit Court against a volunteer pastor serving a town of Superior church has been dismissed.

Alan Lee Delvecchio, 59, of Duluth, was facing one felony count of failure to maintain sex offender registry. The charge was dismissed Aug. 18, according to online court records.

Delvecchio was arrested Sunday, June 25 after a concerned citizen contacted the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office about seeing Delvecchio in a news story about a “Blessing of the Bikes” event at the church.