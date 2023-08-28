6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Charge dismissed against volunteer pastor

A news story led to the Duluth man's arrest.

By Staff reports
Today at 9:00 AM

SUPERIOR — A criminal charge filed in Douglas County Circuit Court against a volunteer pastor serving a town of Superior church has been dismissed.

Alan Lee Delvecchio, 59, of Duluth, was facing one felony count of failure to maintain sex offender registry. The charge was dismissed Aug. 18, according to online court records.

Delvecchio was arrested Sunday, June 25 after a concerned citizen contacted the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office about seeing Delvecchio in a news story about a “Blessing of the Bikes” event at the church.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
