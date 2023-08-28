Charge dismissed against volunteer pastor
A news story led to the Duluth man's arrest.
SUPERIOR — A criminal charge filed in Douglas County Circuit Court against a volunteer pastor serving a town of Superior church has been dismissed.
Alan Lee Delvecchio, 59, of Duluth, was facing one felony count of failure to maintain sex offender registry. The charge was dismissed Aug. 18, according to online court records.
Delvecchio was arrested Sunday, June 25 after a concerned citizen contacted the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office about seeing Delvecchio in a news story about a “Blessing of the Bikes” event at the church.
The crash occurred near the intersection of Haines Road and Skyline Parkway.
From the Aug. 27, 1968 Telegram: "The temperature dipped to a chilly 35 degrees at the Weather Bureau. The previous record low for August was 36 degrees on Aug. 14, 1964."
The event is put on by the Rotary Club of Superior.
"On Wednesday, Aug. 23, I was walking back into my house after being out at another shoot and happened to look down near my back steps," writes Jed Carlson.
Read the latest news in the Dispatches from Douglas County newsletter published every Friday.
"The goal is to bring a youth voice to government, to learn how the county government operates, gain new skills and to enrich your community," writes Lindsey Nelson.
Newborn 2 School Education owner Amy Benson purchased New Horizons Children's Center Aug. 1. The expansion happened at a time when city officials are ramping up recruiting for child care providers.
The Superior Fire Department responded to a heavy fuel oil release at Cenovus on Thursday after responding to a propane release the day prior.
To submit a calendar event, email editorial@superiortelegram.com or call 715-395-5000. The deadline is noon Wednesday for the Friday issue. Events are guaranteed to publish once.
ADVERTISEMENT