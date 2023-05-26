Chamber awards shine spotlight on Superior, Douglas County businesses

SUPERIOR — The Superior-Douglas County Area Chamber of Commerce handed out its 69th annual business awards Wednesday, May 24 at the Yellowjacket Union on the University of Wisconsin-Superior campus.

This year’s winners came from an expanded pool of potential nominees. President and CEO Taylor Pedersen said the Superior-Douglas County Chamber of Commerce skipped the ceremony in 2022 to move it back to a spring date.

The New Business of the Year Award, in particular, had stiff competition.

“We have seen an unprecedented number of businesses invest in our community over the last two years,” Pedersen said.

By the chamber’s count, 40 businesses opened or relocated to Douglas County during 2021-2022. The county also recorded the highest tourism numbers on record during those two years, Pedersen said.

Earning the New Business of the Year Award was Imperium Chiropractic, which opened in July 2021 in the Central Flats housing development.

I love the area, and I love the people, and so being able to help them out has just been wonderful in and of itself. Dr. William Zimmer, Imperium Chiropractic

“They treat their employees with respect, and they put their customers on a pedestal. They operate with the highest health standards and use elite technology in chiropractic medicine,” Pedersen said.

Dr. William Zimmer, who is involved as a chamber ambassador and a rotary member, accepted the award. He called the moment surreal.

“I’m just doing my job and enjoying myself in the community. I love the area, and I love the people, and so being able to help them out has just been wonderful in and of itself,” Zimmer said.

Members of the KemperSports team that runs Nemadji Golf Course, including golf professional Tom Beaudry, left, stand with Taylor Pedersen, president and CEO of the Superior-Douglas County Area Chamber of Commerce, second from left, during the chamber's annual awards banquet on Wednesday, May 24, in the Yellowjacket Union on the University of Wisconsin-Superior campus. The KemperSports team won the Outstanding Business of the Year award. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

A business with a proven track record, Nemadji Golf Course/KemperSports, won the Outstanding Business of the Year Award. The team from Nemadji earned the New Business of the Year Award at the last chamber award ceremony in October 2021.

The group masterfully navigated the challenges of upgrading and managing the golf course as the sport saw a resurgence in popularity post-pandemic, Pedersen said. With a view toward growing the sport, the business has launched a number of junior golf programs.

Golf professional Tom Beaudry accepted the award, stressing that it was a team effort.

“Thanks to everybody that supports us, and it’s good to be in front of a few golfers and a lot of potential golfers,” he said. “Know that we’re a fun spot to visit.”

Andy Donahue from the University of Wisconsin-Superior Small Business Development Center earned the Outstanding Young Professional Award.

“To the many local entrepreneurs that he has helped with establishing and growing their business, he will be recognized forever,” Pedersen said.

Andy Donahue, formerly with the University of Wisconsin-Superior Small Business Development Center, left, accepts the Outstanding Young Professional Award from Lori Vork with the Superior-Douglas County Area Chamber of Commerce during an awards banquet on Wednesday, May 24, at the Yellowjacket Union on the UWS campus. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

Donahue recently left his role with UWS and is now the MInnesota state director of the Small Business Development Centers.

“So we’re happy to have him across the bridge helping the entire state of Minnesota. We’re a team player, you’ve got to remember that,” Pedersen said, but Donahue’s legacy will live on in the business community.

Like the golf course, business development is a team sport.

“It’s a community work that we do. It’s not about me, it’s not about just one individual,” Donahue said.

He’s worked with many partners and colleagues during his eight years at UWS.

“It’s not just one individual trying to help entrepreneurs achieve a dream of entrepreneurship. It is a team,” Donahue said. “And so we all play in the sandbox together.”

Tracy Martinson from Senior Connections won the Chamber Ambassador of the Year Award. She attended dozens of community events and currently serves as president of the Chamber Ambassadors.

“Those that know her would say that she is bubbly, eternally positive and supportive of everyone she comes into contact with,” Pedersen said.

Taylor Pedersen, left, president and CEO of the Superior-Douglas County Area Chamber of Commerce, poses with Tracy Martinson with Senior Connections, winner of the Chamber Ambassador of the Year Award on, Wednesday, May 24, in the Yellowjacket Union on the University of Wisconsin-Superior campus. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

The evening opened with speakers from Cenovus Energy, including the new general manager of the Superior refinery, Matt Gunn. He said they have 350 full-time employees at the site, up from 200 in 2021. The refinery successfully restarted operations in mid-March, he said, and has been running between 24,000 and 30,000 barrels a day of crude oil since.

“And we expect to ramp up to full production in second quarter,” or in about a month, he said.

Pedersen said he expects the evening's format — a speaker followed by the awards — to continue in future years. The annual event brought roughly 240 members of the business community together.

“It’s so important to showcase the businesses and individuals in our community that are doing good things, and it’s fun,” Pedersen. “Some of the best excitement in the room tonight was for our business awards. And it was the business community supporting the business community … we’re here to support each other.”