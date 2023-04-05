Cat rescued from Superior house fire

SUPERIOR — A house fire in Superior caused an estimated $30,000 in damages and displaced one person Wednesday, April 5.

No injuries were reported, according to a release from Battalion Chief Joe Tribbey with the Superior Fire Department. Firefighters found a pet cat during a search of the building and revived it at the scene. The cat was brought to Superior Animal Hospital for emergency care.

The fire on the 1900 block of John Avenue was reported shortly after noon Wednesday by a passerby who saw smoke coming from the single-family home. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from a basement window that extended outside the structure. It was not known if anyone was in the home at the time of the fire.

Fire department personnel forced entry into the home to extinguish the fire and search for possible victims. The home was unoccupied, except for the cat that was rescued.

Fire crews remained on scene until 2:34 p.m., Tribbey said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

One resident was displaced because utilities needed to be shut off due to the fire. The American Red Cross is helping them with housing.

A total of 11 firefighters personnel responded to the scene. They were assisted by the Superior Police Department, Mayo Ambulance and Superior Water Light & Power.

Fire department personnel said there were no working smoke detectors in the home.

“The Superior Fire Department reminds everyone to have a minimum of one detector on each floor of your home,” Tribbey said.