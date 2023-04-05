50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Cat rescued from Superior house fire

A pet cat found in the home was revived and taken to Superior Animal Hospital for emergency care. No other injuries were reported.

Fire truck
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
Maria Lockwood
By Maria Lockwood
Today at 4:30 PM

SUPERIOR — A house fire in Superior caused an estimated $30,000 in damages and displaced one person Wednesday, April 5.

No injuries were reported, according to a release from Battalion Chief Joe Tribbey with the Superior Fire Department. Firefighters found a pet cat during a search of the building and revived it at the scene. The cat was brought to Superior Animal Hospital for emergency care.

The fire on the 1900 block of John Avenue was reported shortly after noon Wednesday by a passerby who saw smoke coming from the single-family home. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from a basement window that extended outside the structure. It was not known if anyone was in the home at the time of the fire.

