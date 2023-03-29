99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
CASDA unveils events for Sexual Assault Awareness Month

Activities aimed at increasing awareness include speakers, yoga and a clothesline display.

From left, Jill Hinners, volunteer coordinator for the Center Against Sexual and Domestic Abuse (CASDA) and Katie Hill, an intern and human services student with the Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College, unveil a mixed-media painting created by survivors of violence in this 2017 photo. A visual display of stories from survivors and allies will be displayed during the organization's 2023 Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
Maria Lockwood / 2017 File / Superior Telegram
By Staff reports
Today at 3:00 PM

SUPERIOR — The Center Against Sexual and Domestic Abuse is collaborating with community partners to host a number of Sexual Assault Awareness Month events in April.

Their goal is to bring awareness to issues of sexual assault and share information about local services for victims and survivors of sexual violence

April 3: An opening event and proclamation will take place at 10 a.m. in the Douglas County Courthouse atrium. Included in the program will be messages from community members and an honor song performed by Troy Howes and Niizh Makwa.

April 6: A visual display of stories from survivors and allies, illustrated through decorated shirts, will be hung up in Swenson Hall on the University of Wisconsin-Superior campus. The Clothesline Project is part of a national movement focused on creating a visual reminder of the widespread impact of sexual violence in our communities. It will remain on display through the end of the month.

April 7: CASDA will provide a safe space for all to engage in a gentle, free yoga session at 5:30 p.m. at the Strength Factory, 625 Hughitt Ave. The session will begin with a brief overview of CASDA resources with a yoga session to follow.

April 13: In collaboration with the UWS Gender Equity Resource Center, CASDA will present a session on “Marginal Bodies, Queer Consent” from 5-6:30 p.m. in room 203 of the Yellowjacket Union on the university campus. The session is free and open to the public. This program will discuss the impact of heteronormative standards on relationships, share some statistics around 2SLGBTQ+ identity experiences and discuss ways of “queering consent” in relationships and intimate connections.

April 26: A Denim Day event will take place from 5-7 p.m. at VIP Pizza in Superior. Denim Day is centered around action and awareness about the issues of sexual violence and victim blaming. Attendees are encouraged to come dressed in denim. Food will be served at 5 p.m. followed by a presentation about the meaning of Denim Day and a message from a survivor. The event will wrap up with time to decorate denim with messages that honor survivors and raise awareness to sexual violence. Some denim will be provided, but donations are more than welcome.

April 27 and 28: Support CASDA while enjoying a meal at Superior Waffles. From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m, Superior Waffles will donate a portion of proceeds to CASDA.

Visit the CASDA Facebook page or the events tab at casda.org to learn about other events to support sexual assault awareness in April.

Since 1988, CASDA has been providing supportive services to individuals hurt by domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse while advocating for a community effort to end violence.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
