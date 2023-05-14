Carlson column: Field trip season is upon us
Telegram photographer Jed Carlson regularly volunteers with the Spartan Spin class at Superior High School, and writes about a recent field trip the class took to the Como Zoo in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. — It seems like winter might actually be past us now — let me just knock on some wood for typing that. But another surefire sign of spring are school field trips.
I’ve seen buses from all over Wisconsin and Minnesota parked in the lot at the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center; students walking the grounds of Fairlawn Mansion; and I know my son and most fifth graders in town got to tour the city's water treatment plant.
I even got in on the field trip action when I traveled with the Spartan Spin class down to the Como Zoo in St. Paul on Wednesday, May 10. We left Superior High School at 7 a.m. as rain fell from the sky. By the time we stopped at Tobies Restaurant in Hinckley, the rain had stopped and the sun was out as we grabbed drinks and pastries.
We got to the zoo just before the doors opened at 10 a.m. and jumped in line with what seemed like thousands of other students-and their parents. Yep — their parents. You see, all of these students were a little different than the students from Superior — little being the key word here.
Apparently it was some kind of pre-school morning at the zoo. There were toddlers as far as the eye could see. And before you ask, yes, we did see at least one child on a leash. And yes, he was tugging on it like a puppy walking through Billings Park.
But enough about that, our students had an assignment to complete and limited time to get it done.
The Spartan Spin is a journalism class at Superior High School. Whenever we go on field trips we always try to have an assignment for students to complete. I say “we” because I volunteer with the class as much as I can. I help out during my lunch break almost every day.
The students' assignment for this field trip was to document the trip in five photographs. They needed to concentrate on telling a visual story about the day. The students could use either their phones or the classroom cameras. Teachers Elise Hintzman and Christa Kalin threw in an added element to the assignment asking each student for a self-portrait on the trip.
I like going on field trips, and I’m always super excited to see how creative the students are in completing their assignments.
So here, I guess, is my assignment from the day. Hopefully I don’t get a bad grade for going over the five photo limit.
