Capital projects OK'd by Douglas County Board

SUPERIOR — The Douglas County Board approved nearly $7.2 million for 2023 capital projects Thursday, June 15, with a couple of minor changes.

The projects will be paid for through a combination of maintenance reserves for the courthouse and Government Center; capital improvement dollars; discretionary funds; and revenue from the federal American Rescue Plan Act received by the county.

After the county received a grant for aerial photos to assess the winter storm damage to the county’s forest in Summit and Dairyland, money approved for the project was reallocated to pay for improvements at the Gordon Dam sanitary dump station.

The grant was good news, but the damage to the forest was worse than anticipated, said County Board Chairman Mark Liebaert. The photos will allow the county to develop a plan to remove the damaged trees.

Projects approved Thursday include roof replacements at the highway facility in Hawthorne and the Government Center complex in Superior; replacing cameras in the Douglas County Jail; paving at Lucius Woods County Park; and replacing vehicles and equipment.

More than $3.3 million will pay for projects to maintain and replace original equipment in the Government Center and courthouse with $1.6 million to be used to replace the roof.

The plan includes improvements to forest roads; body armor for the sheriff’s office; dual band portable radios for emergency management; and software replacement for the county’s finance department.

Also included was funding to subsidize well testing for rural residents; a new van for the Meals on Wheels program; and funding to support the Center Against Sexual and Domestic Abuse and the Health Care Clinic on Belknap Street.

No funding was included to clean up two trailer parks in Parkland acquired by tax deed. The county plans to sell the property and require performance bonds to ensure removal of dilapidated mobile homes that remain on the property. The board authorized Liebaert to call a special meeting June 29 if bids to purchase the trailer parks require county board approval.

The county board doesn’t meet in July.