Bryant students create symmetry with Notan pieces

The Japanese art of Notan involves cutting shapes and flipping them.

Notan art by Elizabeth Malilay, a fifth grade student at Bryant Elementary School.
Contributed / Superior School District
By Kerri Gordon / Bryant Elementary School
Today at 5:00 PM

SUPERIOR — Fifth grade students at Bryant Elementary School have been working on creating Japanese Notan.

Notan means a balance between light and dark. Students had to cut organic forms and shapes from a square. They then flipped the shapes outward to create a symmetrical shape. They added this to a piece of paper that they dyed using markers. Students also got to practice writing "2023" in Japanese and any other words they wanted to try.

Notan artwork by Preston, a fifth grade student at Bryant Elementary School.
Contributed / Superior School District
Notan artwork by Taytynn, a fifth grade student at Bryant Elementary School.
Contributed / Superior School District
Notan artwork by Noah V., a fifth grade student at Bryant Elementary School.
Contributed / Superior School District

Kerri Gordon is an art teacher in the Superior School District.

This story is part of the Telegram's efforts to showcase the work of young people in the community. For more information on those efforts, contact reporter Maria Lockwood at mlockwood@superiortelegram.com.

