Bryant students create symmetry with Notan pieces

SUPERIOR — Fifth grade students at Bryant Elementary School have been working on creating Japanese Notan.

Notan means a balance between light and dark. Students had to cut organic forms and shapes from a square. They then flipped the shapes outward to create a symmetrical shape. They added this to a piece of paper that they dyed using markers. Students also got to practice writing "2023" in Japanese and any other words they wanted to try.

Notan artwork by Preston, a fifth grade student at Bryant Elementary School. Contributed / Superior School District

Notan artwork by Taytynn, a fifth grade student at Bryant Elementary School. Contributed / Superior School District

Notan artwork by Noah V., a fifth grade student at Bryant Elementary School. Contributed / Superior School District

Kerri Gordon is an art teacher in the Superior School District.

