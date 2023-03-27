99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Bryant students build Notan pieces

NotanWINGS.jpg
Connor, a fifth grade student at Bryant Elementary School, created this Notan piece in art class.
Contributed / Kerri Gordon
By Kerri Gordon / Superior School District
Today at 5:00 PM

SUPERIOR — Fifth grade students at Bryant Elementary School have been working on creating Japanese Notan. "Notan" means a balance between light and dark.

Students had to cut organic and shapes from a square. They then flipped the shapes outward to create a symmetrical shape. They added this to a piece of paper that they dyed using markers.

Students also got to practice writing "2023" in Japanese and any other words they would like to try.

Bryant 5th grade Notan 7.jpg
Notan artwork by Shaylin, a fifth grade student at Bryant Elementary School.
Contributed / Kerri Gordon
Bryant 5th grade Notan 8.jpg
Notan artwork by Zakk, a fifth grade student at Bryant Elementary School.
Contributed / Kerri Gordon
Bryant 5th grade Notan.jpg
Notan artwork by Noah C., a fifth grade student at Bryant Elementary School.
Contributed / Kerri Gordon

Kerri Gordon is an art specialist with the Superior School District.

This story is part of the Telegram's efforts to showcase the work of young people in the community. For more information on those efforts, contact reporter Maria Lockwood at mlockwood@superiortelegram.com.

