Book launch set for first-time Superior author

SUPERIOR — A book launch celebration for new author Pat Passero will take place from 4-6:30 p.m. Aug. 8 at Twin Ports Health Services, 1612 N. 37th St.

The Superior woman teamed up with local wordsmith and author Heather Wilde to pen “Pig Tales and Popcorn: Patricia’s Memoir.”

Over four months of collaboration, Passero realized her dream of becoming a published author. The book chronicles her life as a daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, teacher and world traveler. Now, the Superior woman is sharing her story with the community.

“I am delighted with the book, and Pat said she never could have imagined it being so beautiful,” Wilde said. “It was a life changing journey for both of us.”

The event will include snacks, books and a guest appearance by a city official, according to Wilde.

“It is bound to be a beautiful event,” she said.

Books can be purchased at the celebration or on Amazon. Trace the writing journey of the two women on Wilde’s blog, wildehouseof.com/blog.