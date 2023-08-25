Boardwalk column: Youth representatives sought for county board

SUPERIOR — The University of Wisconsin-Madison Extension Douglas County is seeking youth representatives for the Douglas County Board.

The goal is to bring a youth voice to government, to learn how the county government operates, gain new skills and to enrich your community. To serve as a youth representative, participants would be required to attend one county board meeting (which occurs on the third Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. in the Government Center, room 201). Upon selection, youth representatives will be assigned a mentor and receive orientation, training and a tour of county buildings and departments.

The application is open to all youth in Douglas County that are in grades 10-12 at any school. For an application, please visit: https://go.wisc.edu/8r2207 or visit the Douglas County website to find the QR code. Applications are due by September 25, 2023. For any additional information, please contact Katie Stenroos in UW-Extension Douglas County at 715-395-1365 or at Katelin.stenroos@wisc.edu.

Superior Days has been announced! Join your fellow community members and leaders in Madison April 8-11, 2024.

April 9 will be a split lobby and agency meeting day, as will April 10. On April 11, we invite attendees to have breakfast with us and give us some feedback before leaving. The event will take place at the Madison Concourse Hotel right off of the Capitol grounds! Please, follow the Superior Days Facebook page and tune into the Douglas County website under “Superior Days” for more updates as the event draws closer. The first issues meeting is set for Sept. 26, at a location that will be released next month. For any further information, please contact me at 715-395-7212 or email me at lindsey.nelson@douglascountywi.org.

There are four meetings on the calendar for next week:



Forest, Parks and Recreation will meet on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at the Forestry Headquarters, 9182 E. Hughes Ave., Solon Springs.

Land Conservation is set to meet on Tuesday, Aug. 29, from 10 a.m. to noon in room 201 of the Government Center.

Land and Development will meet on Tuesday from 3-5 p.m. in room 201 of the Government Center.

Public Safety is set to meet on Thursday, Aug. 31, from 4-6 p.m. in room 201 of the Government Center.

For more information on meetings, agendas, or Douglas County, please visit our website, www.douglascountywi.org.

Community input and participation is always appreciated! If you have a suggestion or a comment, please contact Lindsey Nelson at lindsey.nelson@douglascountywi.org.

Make it a great week!

Lindsey Nelson is a human resources generalist for Douglas County.