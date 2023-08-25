6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, August 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Boardwalk column: Youth representatives sought for county board

"The goal is to bring a youth voice to government, to learn how the county government operates, gain new skills and to enrich your community," writes Lindsey Nelson.

Government Center in Superior
Government Center in Superior.
Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram
By Lindsey Nelson / Douglas County Administration
Today at 11:00 AM

SUPERIOR — The University of Wisconsin-Madison Extension Douglas County is seeking youth representatives for the Douglas County Board.

The goal is to bring a youth voice to government, to learn how the county government operates, gain new skills and to enrich your community. To serve as a youth representative, participants would be required to attend one county board meeting (which occurs on the third Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. in the Government Center, room 201). Upon selection, youth representatives will be assigned a mentor and receive orientation, training and a tour of county buildings and departments.

The application is open to all youth in Douglas County that are in grades 10-12 at any school. For an application, please visit: https://go.wisc.edu/8r2207 or visit the Douglas County website to find the QR code. Applications are due by September 25, 2023. For any additional information, please contact Katie Stenroos in UW-Extension Douglas County at 715-395-1365 or at Katelin.stenroos@wisc.edu.

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS
Owner poses outside new childcare facility.
Local
Child care expansion brings owner full circle
Newborn 2 School Education owner Amy Benson purchased New Horizons Children's Center Aug. 1. The expansion happened at a time when city officials are ramping up recruiting for child care providers.
16h ago
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
The Husky refinery Thursday in Superior that was affected by last year's explosion and asphalt fire. Crews are currently on site continuing demolition as permiting for new construction is underway. --- Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com
Local
Second Cenovus Superior emergency response in 2 days
The Superior Fire Department responded to a heavy fuel oil release at Cenovus on Thursday after responding to a propane release the day prior.
20h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Lake Superior Dragon Boat Festival practice near Barker's Island
Local
Community Calendar: Lake Superior Dragon Boat Festival and more
To submit a calendar event, email editorial@superiortelegram.com or call 715-395-5000. The deadline is noon Wednesday for the Friday issue. Events are guaranteed to publish once.
20h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
ambulance.jpg
Local
Body of missing pilot recovered from Lake Superior
Denny Pechacek, of Hovland, was last seen flying his ultralight aircraft Aug. 18.
20h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Historic gas station in Gordon Wi
Local
Board grants variance to preserve Gordon gas station
The prefabricated red, white and blue gas station in Gordon will move to Douglas County Highway Y and serve as an ice cream shop downtown.
1d ago
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
An inside view of a building
Local
Superior officials plan to reassess property values
Associated Appraiser Consultants expects to begin residential exterior inspections after Labor Day for revaluation.
1d ago
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
Jeremy James Lawrence_web
Local
Mountain Iron man missing after ATV trip to Duluth
Jeremy James Lawrence, 39, was last seen visiting a friend at a Duluth hospital Sunday. He hasn't been heard from since.
1d ago
 · 
By  John Myers
Modern devices connected to each other in businessman hand 3D rendering.
Local
City officials consider staffing Connect Superior
A broadband manager would take on network oversight as the construction phase nears, but the Human Resources Committee wants to spend more time looking at the proposed job description.
1d ago
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
Exterior of Lake Superior Elementary School
Local
Superior seeks input on redrawing elementary school boundaries
An online survey will be open through Sept. 8. Community meetings are also planned for October, with a decision expected in November.
2d ago
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
DouglasCountyCourtroom3.jpg
Local
Trial set for former Superior police sergeant in fatal crash
The trial is set to begin May 20, 2024, and is expected to last five days.
3d ago
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood

Superior Days has been announced! Join your fellow community members and leaders in Madison April 8-11, 2024.

April 9 will be a split lobby and agency meeting day, as will April 10. On April 11, we invite attendees to have breakfast with us and give us some feedback before leaving. The event will take place at the Madison Concourse Hotel right off of the Capitol grounds! Please, follow the Superior Days Facebook page and tune into the Douglas County website under “Superior Days” for more updates as the event draws closer. The first issues meeting is set for Sept. 26, at a location that will be released next month. For any further information, please contact me at 715-395-7212 or email me at lindsey.nelson@douglascountywi.org.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are four meetings on the calendar for next week:

  • Forest, Parks and Recreation will meet on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at the Forestry Headquarters, 9182 E. Hughes Ave., Solon Springs.
  • Land Conservation is set to meet on Tuesday, Aug. 29, from 10 a.m. to noon in room 201 of the Government Center.
  • Land and Development will meet on Tuesday from 3-5 p.m. in room 201 of the Government Center.
  • Public Safety is set to meet on Thursday, Aug. 31, from 4-6 p.m. in room 201 of the Government Center.

For more information on meetings, agendas, or Douglas County, please visit our website, www.douglascountywi.org.

Community input and participation is always appreciated! If you have a suggestion or a comment, please contact Lindsey Nelson at lindsey.nelson@douglascountywi.org.

Make it a great week!

Lindsey Nelson is a human resources generalist for Douglas County.

What To Read Next
Women pose for a photo after treatment court graduation
Local
Douglas County Treatment Court sees continued success
3d ago
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Empty mobile home park
Local
Douglas County OKs trailer park cleanup
3d ago
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
BlatnikBridgeC.jpg
Local
Wisconsin, Minnesota seek federal funding for Blatnik Bridge
4d ago
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
A package of Narcan nasal spray and a package of fentanyl test strips sit on a table
Health
Vivent Health aims to curb overdose deaths in Superior
1d ago
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
DouglasCountyCourtroom3.jpg
Local
Trial set for former Superior police sergeant in fatal crash
3d ago
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
golf ball on fairway
Sports
Area golf scores for Aug. 25, 2023
1h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
crossbow in retail setting
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
New law lets anyone use crossbows for Minnesota archery deer season
5h ago
 · 
By  John Myers