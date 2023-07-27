Boardwalk column: Wisconsin Stormwater Week set

SUPERIOR — August 5-13 is Wisconsin Stormwater Week!

Join residents from around Wisconsin to learn about how you can preserve and protect Wisconsin’s waterways from stormwater pollution. Here are some of the webinars that are being offered during Stormwater Week:



Aug. 5-6, local events around the state

Aug. 7, stormwater 101

Aug. 8, rain collection 101 webinar

Aug. 9, lawn care 101

Aug. 10, leaves 101 webinar

Aug. 11, only rain down the drain

Aug. 12-13, local events around the state

There are organizations and municipalities across Wisconsin working together to declare Wisconsin Stormwater Week to educate and engage residents in practices that reduce stormwater pollution. If you wish to learn more, please visit https://wistormwater.com . Or, please feel free to visit the Douglas County Facebook page to find more information along with contact information through the Environmental Services Division in Superior.

Douglas County is working hard to deploy high-speed internet throughout the region. We need all residents, property and business owners to participate in a questionnaire to understand the availability and quality of internet available in Douglas County. Your participation in helping us gather this information is greatly appreciated as we work to improve internet accessibility for businesses and residents. Every response will better inform broadband planning across the State of Wisconsin.

The internet self-report is available on the Douglas County website under the News tab, or at tinyurl.com/WISER2023. If you do not have internet access or only have cellular access, you may call 608-261-6026 to take the survey. Please consider taking this survey if you have not already done so.

There are three meetings on the calendar for next week:



The Forest, Parks and Recreation meeting is being held on Monday, July 31 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at the Forestry Headquarters, 9182 E. Hughes Ave., Solon Springs, WI 54873.

The Transportation and Infrastructure meeting is being held on Wednesday, Aug. 2, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. in room 201 of the Government Center.

The Administration Committee is meeting on Thursday, Aug. 3, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. in room 201 of the Government Center.

For more information on meetings, agendas, or Douglas County, please visit our website, www.douglascountywi.org.

Community input and participation is always appreciated! If you have a suggestion or a comment, please contact Lindsey Nelson at lindsey.nelson@douglascountywi.org.

Make it a great week!

Melissa Pratt is a human resources generalist for Douglas County.