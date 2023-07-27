Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Boardwalk column: Wisconsin Stormwater Week set

"We need all residents, property, and business owners to participate in a questionnaire to understand the availability and quality of internet available in Douglas County," writes Melissa Pratt.

Government Center in Superior
Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram
By Lindsey Nelson / Douglas County Administration
Today at 12:00 PM

SUPERIOR — August 5-13 is Wisconsin Stormwater Week!

Join residents from around Wisconsin to learn about how you can preserve and protect Wisconsin’s waterways from stormwater pollution. Here are some of the webinars that are being offered during Stormwater Week:

  • Aug. 5-6, local events around the state
  • Aug. 7, stormwater 101
  • Aug. 8, rain collection 101 webinar
  • Aug. 9, lawn care 101
  • Aug. 10, leaves 101 webinar
  • Aug. 11, only rain down the drain
  • Aug. 12-13, local events around the state

There are organizations and municipalities across Wisconsin working together to declare Wisconsin Stormwater Week to educate and engage residents in practices that reduce stormwater pollution. If you wish to learn more, please visit https://wistormwater.com . Or, please feel free to visit the Douglas County Facebook page to find more information along with contact information through the Environmental Services Division in Superior.

Douglas County is working hard to deploy high-speed internet throughout the region. We need all residents, property and business owners to participate in a questionnaire to understand the availability and quality of internet available in Douglas County. Your participation in helping us gather this information is greatly appreciated as we work to improve internet accessibility for businesses and residents. Every response will better inform broadband planning across the State of Wisconsin.

The internet self-report is available on the Douglas County website under the News tab, or at tinyurl.com/WISER2023. If you do not have internet access or only have cellular access, you may call 608-261-6026 to take the survey. Please consider taking this survey if you have not already done so.

There are three meetings on the calendar for next week:

  • The Forest, Parks and Recreation meeting is being held on Monday, July 31 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at the Forestry Headquarters, 9182 E. Hughes Ave., Solon Springs, WI 54873.
  • The Transportation and Infrastructure meeting is being held on Wednesday, Aug. 2, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. in room 201 of the Government Center.
  • The Administration Committee is meeting on Thursday, Aug. 3, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. in room 201 of the Government Center.

For more information on meetings, agendas, or Douglas County, please visit our website, www.douglascountywi.org.

Community input and participation is always appreciated! If you have a suggestion or a comment, please contact Lindsey Nelson at lindsey.nelson@douglascountywi.org.

Make it a great week!

Melissa Pratt is a human resources generalist for Douglas County.

