Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, August 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Boardwalk column: Volunteers sought for Namekagon River clean up

The event runs from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 9.

Government Center in Superior
Government Center in Superior.
Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram
By Lindsey Nelson / Douglas County Administration
Today at 11:00 AM

SUPERIOR — Join Riverway Volunteers for the 2023 Namekagon River Cleanup!

On Sept. 9, the volunteer group will be setting off to the Namekagon River, a popular place for paddling, fishing or taking in the beauty of the river and its surroundings. Those who attend are asked to bring friends and family to help care for this special place, while enjoying nature on a beautiful fall day.

Be sure to stay through the event, as there is an after-party with food, prizes and live music! The event runs from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 9. To learn more about this event and to register, please visit namekagoncleanup2023.eventbrite.com. Registration is required.

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS
A kid and a police officer slap hands.
Local
Photos and video: Kids, Cops and Cars at Bayfront Park
From squad cars to skill demonstrations, youth got to see the tools and talents that first responders have up close Thursday.
18h ago
 · 
By  Dan Williamson
Man signs letter of intent while stakeholders look on
Local
Labor agreement planned for Nemadji Trail Energy Center
The project labor agreement will guide the planned construction of the 550-megawatt energy generation facility.
19h ago
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
090922.N.ST.Princess lion finger.JPG
Local
Preservationists set parameters for Princess Theater roof design
The plan includes preserving apartments on the south side of the building and documenting historic architecture before structural repairs are done.
21h ago
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
Man sweeps near wall of fame.
Local
Community Calendar: SYO Wall of Fame ceremony and more
To submit a calendar event, email editorial@superiortelegram.com or call 715-395-5000. The deadline is noon Wednesday for the Friday issue. Events are guaranteed to publish once.
1d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
3745687+Spartan logo.jpg
Local
SHS students must put cell phones 'Away for the Day'
A new policy requires electronic devices to be off and out of sight during the school day.
1d ago
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
University of Wisconsin-Superior.jpg
Local
UWS unveils transformative plan to Superior Council
Through a public-private partnership, officials at the University of Wisconsin-Superior are planning facilities to serve the entire community.
1d ago
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
20230816_172532.jpg
Local
Duluth police plan to buy armored vehicle
Officials said it's unrealistic to rely on Superior for around-the-clock aid, particularly in deadly situations.
1d ago
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Wisconsin governor, left, talks to high school students.
Local
Superior Days moves to April
With winter storms affecting attendance in February, the lobbying effort is moving to spring to test the waters.
1d ago
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
Man stands in gym
Members Only
Local
Meet the new Solon Springs superintendent: Pete Hopke
The Solon Springs School Board decided to hire Hopke as a full-time superintendent after previously having a part-time district administrator.
1d ago
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Man speaks in front of electric rig.
Local
Superior firefighters test run electric rig
The city is considering a more maneuverable, all-electric fire truck to replace an aging diesel rig in 2026.
2d ago
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson

Superior Days has been announced! Join your fellow community members and leaders in Madison April 8-11, 2024.

April 9 will be a split lobby and agency meeting day, as will April 10. On April 11, we invite attendees to have breakfast with us and give us some feedback before leaving. The event will take place at the Madison Concourse Hotel right off of the Capitol grounds! Please, follow the Superior Days Facebook page and tune into the Douglas County website under “Superior Days” for more updates as the event draws closer. The first issues meeting is set for Sept. 26, at a location that will be released next month. For any further information, please contact me at 715-395-7212 or email me at lindsey.nelson@douglascountywi.org.

ADVERTISEMENT

The United States Small Business Administration has a drought disaster assistance program that can be found at www.farmers.gov/recover. Please visit the Douglas County website to find more information provided by the U.S. Small Business Administration, which includes Declaration of Drought News Release; Fact Sheet – Economic Injury Disaster Loans; and USDA Secretary Letter Detailing Natural Disaster. Each of the mentioned topics have further information and documentation. The drought has been issued starting on July 18, 2023 until it concludes.

There is one meeting on the calendar for next week:

  • The Board of Adjustment is set to meet from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Aug. 23, in Room 201 of the Government Center.

For more information on meetings, agendas, or Douglas County, please visit our website, www.douglascountywi.org.

Community input and participation is always appreciated! If you have a suggestion or a comment, please contact Lindsey Nelson at lindsey.nelson@douglascountywi.org.

Make it a great week!

Lindsey Nelson is a human resources generalist for Douglas County.

What To Read Next
081523.N.ST.Living history.jpg
Local
History comes to life at Greenwood Cemetery
2d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Man poses in weightroom.
Members Only
Local
Meet Maple's new district administrator: Karl Morrin
3d ago
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
headshot of man in dark suit and teal shirt
Local
Superior School Board member resigns amid residency questions
3d ago
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
A kid and a police officer slap hands.
Local
Photos and video: Kids, Cops and Cars at Bayfront Park
18h ago
 · 
By  Dan Williamson
headshot of man in dark suit and teal shirt
Local
Superior School Board member resigns amid residency questions
3d ago
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Northwood/Solon Springs quarterback Jared Schultz (4) shoves Birchwood/Winter’s Jonah Lerberg (99)
Prep
Henken targets ‘next level’ for Northwood/Solon Springs football
1d ago
 · 
By  Reagan Hoverman
golf ball on fairway
Sports
Area golf scores for Aug. 18, 2023
3h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports