Boardwalk column: Volunteers sought for Namekagon River clean up

SUPERIOR — Join Riverway Volunteers for the 2023 Namekagon River Cleanup!

On Sept. 9, the volunteer group will be setting off to the Namekagon River, a popular place for paddling, fishing or taking in the beauty of the river and its surroundings. Those who attend are asked to bring friends and family to help care for this special place, while enjoying nature on a beautiful fall day.

Be sure to stay through the event, as there is an after-party with food, prizes and live music! The event runs from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 9. To learn more about this event and to register, please visit namekagoncleanup2023.eventbrite.com. Registration is required.

Superior Days has been announced! Join your fellow community members and leaders in Madison April 8-11, 2024.

April 9 will be a split lobby and agency meeting day, as will April 10. On April 11, we invite attendees to have breakfast with us and give us some feedback before leaving. The event will take place at the Madison Concourse Hotel right off of the Capitol grounds! Please, follow the Superior Days Facebook page and tune into the Douglas County website under “Superior Days” for more updates as the event draws closer. The first issues meeting is set for Sept. 26, at a location that will be released next month. For any further information, please contact me at 715-395-7212 or email me at lindsey.nelson@douglascountywi.org.

The United States Small Business Administration has a drought disaster assistance program that can be found at www.farmers.gov/recover. Please visit the Douglas County website to find more information provided by the U.S. Small Business Administration, which includes Declaration of Drought News Release; Fact Sheet – Economic Injury Disaster Loans; and USDA Secretary Letter Detailing Natural Disaster. Each of the mentioned topics have further information and documentation. The drought has been issued starting on July 18, 2023 until it concludes.

The Board of Adjustment is set to meet from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Aug. 23, in Room 201 of the Government Center.

For more information on meetings, agendas, or Douglas County, please visit our website, www.douglascountywi.org.

Community input and participation is always appreciated! If you have a suggestion or a comment, please contact Lindsey Nelson at lindsey.nelson@douglascountywi.org.

Lindsey Nelson is a human resources generalist for Douglas County.