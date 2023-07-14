Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Boardwalk column: Vacant county board seats filled

Randy Skowlund and Lee Sandok-Baker will serve as representatives for the 8th and 13th districts, respectively.

Government Center in Superior
Government Center in Superior.
Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram
By Lindsey Nelson / Douglas County Administration
Today at 11:00 AM

SUPERIOR — The Douglas County Board of Supervisors has selected its new supervisors for the 8th and 13th districts!

Randy Skowlund is the new supervisor for the 8th District. The 8th District is generally by Weeks Avenue near UWS and expands out towards E. 8th Street. Skowlund was sworn in on May 18. His term will end in April 2024, as he is finishing out his predecessor’s term.

Lee Sandok-Baker is the new supervisor in the 13th District. Sandok-Baker was sworn in on June 15. Her term will end April 2024, as she is also finishing out her predecessor’s term. The 13th District is generally within the boundaries of Stinson Avenue to City Limits Road and Hammond Avenue to the eastern edge of the city limits.

Please see the district maps on the Douglas County website to see the total area of their respective districts. Anyone with questions about district locations or who the respective supervisor is should visit the Douglas County website and visit the “Government” tab to find more information and to find contact information for the supervisors.

Lucius Woods Performing Arts Center’s shows are have begun! July 8 was the opening night with "Church of Cash." Ger your flex pass to enjoy all of the shows this summer. For $120, you will get 10 tickets to see this year’s shows.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a great way to bring a group of friends or family together! Or, better yet, spread the tickets out and enjoy music under the stars with someone special. Please visit the Douglas County Forestry or Lucius Woods Performing Arts Center Facebook page to find the link to get your tickets for the season!

Douglas County is accepting photo submissions of all-season photos for its website. The photos are not required to be recent but must have been taken in Douglas County and submitted by the original photographer (or parent/guardian).

The number of photos that can be submitted is unlimited. Here are some of the size and quality specifications for the photos: 2200 pixels wide (1 MB in size); no Photoshop effects; jpeg, tiff, psd, or png (no gifs); 72 DPI or larger; RBG or CMYK. There is no submission deadline, as we are going through our website redesign process.

There are no meetings that are on the calendar for next week, with two cancellations:

  • The Land Conservation meeting that was set for Tuesday, July 18, has been canceled.
  • The Energy meeting that was set for Friday, July 21has been canceled.

For more information on meetings, agendas, or Douglas County, please visit our website, www.douglascountywi.org.

Community input and participation is always appreciated! If you have a suggestion or a comment, please contact Lindsey Nelson at lindsey.nelson@douglascountywi.org.

Make it a great week!

Lindsey Nelson is an administration assistant for Douglas County.

