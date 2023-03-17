Boardwalk column: Spring load restrictions take effect

SUPERIOR — The start of spring load restrictions will be effective starting at noon on Friday, March 17.

In pursuant to Wisconsin Statutes 349.16, Douglas County Highway seasonal weight restrictions will be effective at that time. All county road restrictions (lettered roads) shall be posted for 6 tons maximum per single axle and 10 tons maximum per tandem axle group. All non-divisible overweight permits will be suspended at this time.

Highway maintenance vehicles, school buses, emergency public utility vehicles, sewage haulers, refuse haulers and delivery trucks for retail businesses are exempt from the load restrictions. Fuel oil haulers may exceed the imposed weight restrictions by 2 ton per axle.

Propane haulers are exempt from any seasonal weight limitations if the tank is filled to no more than 50% of its capacity and the gross weight imposed on the highway by the vehicle does not exceed 30,000 pounds (single-rear axle) or 40,000 pounds (tandem-rear axle).

Bulk milk trucks may apply for a special hauling permit that exempts them from the load restrictions. The issues permit shall define the designated route to be utilized.

Please note that this notice does not include town roads. Townships will need to be contacted directly for the status of their weight restrictions. For any further information, please contact the Douglas County Highway Department at 715-374-2575.

Campground reservations are now available online for the 2023 season. Campers can reserve their spots on the Douglas County website, or call Douglas County Forestry at 715-378-2027 with inquiries. As of 2023, all reservations, cancellations, and changes of any kind must be made online by the customer by visiting the customer portal of the specific campground.

Two meetings are on the calendar for next week, and both will be held in room 201 of the Government Center:



Land Conservation will meet from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, March 21.

Veteran’s Commission will meet from 2-4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22.

Community input and participation is always appreciated! If you have a suggestion or a comment, please contact me at Melissa.Pratt@douglascountywi.org .

Make it a great week!

Lindsey Nelson is an administration assistant for Douglas County.