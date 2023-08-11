Boardwalk column: Road closure set to start

SUPERIOR — A road closure has been announced.

Douglas County Road D will undergo pavement repair from Douglas County Road B to Middle River Road. County Road D will be closed starting Thursday, Aug. 10, at 8 a.m. until Aug. 15 at 3 p.m. Anyone traveling along this route is asked to use alternate routes.

For any questions, please contact the Douglas County Highway Department at 715-374-2575.

The United States Small Business Administration has a drought disaster assistance program that can be found at www.farmers.gov/recover. Please visit the Douglas County website to find more information provided by the U.S. Small Business Administration, which includes Declaration of Drought News Release; Fact Sheet – Economic Injury Disaster Loans; and USDA Secretary Letter Detailing Natural Disaster. Each of the mentioned topics have further information and documentation. The drought was issued starting on July 18, 2023 until it concludes.

There are four meetings on the calendar for next week:



The Northwest Wisconsin CEP Board of Directors is set to meet on Wednesday, Aug. 16, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The meeting does have a virtual option (please visit the Douglas County website for the Zoom link on the calendar) and an in-person option happening at the CEP Job Center Office, 422 3rd St. W., Ashland, WI 54806.

Extension, Education and Recycling will meet on Wednesday from 3-5 p.m. in Room 201 of the Government Center.

Chapter 980 Ad Hoc Committee is scheduled to meet virtually Thursday, Aug. 17 from 1-3 p.m. For the Google Meet link, please visit the Douglas County website to locate it under the “calendar” tab.

The County Board will meet on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. in Room 201 of the Government Center.

For more information on meetings, agendas, or Douglas County, please visit our website, www.douglascountywi.org.

Community input and participation is always appreciated! If you have a suggestion or a comment, please contact Lindsey Nelson at lindsey.nelson@douglascountywi.org.

Make it a great week!

Lindsey Nelson is a human resources generalist for Douglas County.