Boardwalk column: Register now for the NW Wisconsin Lakes Conference

SUPERIOR — The 25th Annual Northwest Wisconsin Lakes Conference is right around the corner!

The keynote speaker for the June 23 event is Chris Cold, wildlife biologist. The presentation at the conference will include aquatic invasive species, limnology, climate change and lakes, water policy, wild rice restoration, and more.

The registration fee is $45 (with lunch provided), $10 for students (lunch provided), and $20 to have an exhibitor table at the conference (lunch and presentation not included). To register, please visit the Douglas County Facebook page to find the registration link — registration closes June 16. For any additional information, please visit www.nwwislakesconference.org.

If your fire lane address sign is peeling, please reach out to terri.luebbe@douglascountywi.org. With that email, please include photos of both sides of your sign, what town you’re located in, and the date it was installed (month/year, if known).

Douglas County is accepting photo submissions of all-season photos for its website. The photos are not required to be recent but must have been taken in Douglas County and submitted by the original photographer (or parent/guardian). The number of photos that can be submitted is unlimited. Size and quality specifications for the photos should be 2,200 pixels wide (1 MB in size); no Photoshop effects; jpeg, tiff, psd, or png (no gifs); 72 DPI+; RBG or CMYK.

Douglas County is accepting applications from any citizens interested in appointment in the vacant office of the 13th District County Board Supervisor for the remainder of the term, which ends in April 2024. The 13th District is located generally within the boundaries of Stinson Avenue to City Limits Road and Hammond Avenue to the east edge of the city limits. Please visit the county website to see the district map.

Duties, responsibilities, and specific district boundary lines can be obtained by contacting the county clerk’s office at 715-395-1568. Interested citizens should send a letter of application and resume to the County Board Chair Mark Liebaert, at mark.liebaert@douglascountywi.org or County Board Chair, Courthouse Room 101, 1313 Belknap Street in Superior, no later than Friday, May 19.

Two meetings are on the calendar for next week, along with one cancellation:



The Criminal Justice Coordinating Council is meeting on Thursday, May 25, from noon to 2 p.m. in room 201of the Government Center.

The Public Safety meeting is being held on Thursday, May 25, from 4-6 p.m. in room 201of the Government Center.

The Forest, Parks & Recreation meeting that was supposed to be held on Tuesday, May 22, in Solon Springs is canceled.

For more information on meetings, agendas, or Douglas County, please visit our website, www.douglascountywi.org.

Community input and participation is always appreciated! If you have a suggestion or a comment, please contact Lindsey Nelson at lindsey.nelson@douglascountywi.org.

Make it a great week!

Lindsey Nelson is an administration assistant for Douglas County.