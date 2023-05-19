99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Boardwalk column: Register now for the NW Wisconsin Lakes Conference

"The keynote speaker for the June 23 event is Chris Cold, wildlife biologist," writes Lindsey Nelson

Government Center in Superior.jpg
Government Center in Superior.
Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram
By Lindsey Nelson / Douglas County Administration
Today at 3:00 PM

SUPERIOR — The 25th Annual Northwest Wisconsin Lakes Conference is right around the corner!

The keynote speaker for the June 23 event is Chris Cold, wildlife biologist. The presentation at the conference will include aquatic invasive species, limnology, climate change and lakes, water policy, wild rice restoration, and more.

The registration fee is $45 (with lunch provided), $10 for students (lunch provided), and $20 to have an exhibitor table at the conference (lunch and presentation not included). To register, please visit the Douglas County Facebook page to find the registration link — registration closes June 16. For any additional information, please visit www.nwwislakesconference.org.

If your fire lane address sign is peeling, please reach out to terri.luebbe@douglascountywi.org. With that email, please include photos of both sides of your sign, what town you’re located in, and the date it was installed (month/year, if known).

Douglas County is accepting photo submissions of all-season photos for its website. The photos are not required to be recent but must have been taken in Douglas County and submitted by the original photographer (or parent/guardian). The number of photos that can be submitted is unlimited. Size and quality specifications for the photos should be 2,200 pixels wide (1 MB in size); no Photoshop effects; jpeg, tiff, psd, or png (no gifs); 72 DPI+; RBG or CMYK.

ADVERTISEMENT

Douglas County is accepting applications from any citizens interested in appointment in the vacant office of the 13th District County Board Supervisor for the remainder of the term, which ends in April 2024. The 13th District is located generally within the boundaries of Stinson Avenue to City Limits Road and Hammond Avenue to the east edge of the city limits. Please visit the county website to see the district map.

Duties, responsibilities, and specific district boundary lines can be obtained by contacting the county clerk’s office at 715-395-1568. Interested citizens should send a letter of application and resume to the County Board Chair Mark Liebaert, at mark.liebaert@douglascountywi.org or County Board Chair, Courthouse Room 101, 1313 Belknap Street in Superior, no later than Friday, May 19.

Two meetings are on the calendar for next week, along with one cancellation:

  • The Criminal Justice Coordinating Council is meeting on Thursday, May 25, from noon to 2 p.m. in room 201of the Government Center.
  • The Public Safety meeting is being held on Thursday, May 25, from 4-6 p.m. in room 201of the Government Center.
  • The Forest, Parks & Recreation meeting that was supposed to be held on Tuesday, May 22, in Solon Springs is canceled.

For more information on meetings, agendas, or Douglas County, please visit our website, www.douglascountywi.org.

Community input and participation is always appreciated! If you have a suggestion or a comment, please contact Lindsey Nelson at lindsey.nelson@douglascountywi.org.

Make it a great week!

Lindsey Nelson is an administration assistant for Douglas County.

What To Read Next
Douglas County, Wis., Courtroom
Local
Douglas County Circuit Court for May 19, 2023
May 19, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
A map submitted with Norvado's application for a 2023 Broadband Expansion Grant shows the area of Douglas County near the village of Poplar that would receive high-speed internet
Local
State grant targets Poplar for broadband boost
May 19, 2023 12:17 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Woman swears in man to county board
Local
Douglas County Board fills vacancies in two elected offices
May 19, 2023 12:03 PM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
052220.n.st.MemorialDay3.jpg
Local
Memorial Day weekend activities planned for 2023
May 19, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
wood gavel with American flag in background
Local
Superior gymnastics coach found competent to face charges
May 18, 2023 01:17 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Groundbreaking for Downs Life Celebration Center.jpg
Local
Construction to begin on Superior funeral home
May 18, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
A group of people hold a red ribbon in a hospital hallway
Health
St. Luke's gets new specialized care nursery
May 19, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports