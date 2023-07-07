Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Boardwalk column: Railroad maintenance will close road

The closure of Business 53/Douglas County Road A will start Monday, July 10 and run through Friday, July 14.

Government Center in Superior
Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram
By Lindsey Nelson / Douglas County Administration
Today at 11:00 AM

SUPERIOR — Business 53/Douglas County Road A in Solon Springs will be closed starting Monday, July 10 at 7 a.m. due to railroad track maintenance.

The closure will run through Friday, July 14 in the late afternoon, according to the Douglas County Highway Department. Motorists are asked to use an alternate route during the closure.

The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin created an internet self-report for county residents. The Douglas County website, www.douglascountywi.org, has access to the PSC report (with a QR code for easier access) or call 608-261-6026 if you do not have internet access or only cellular access. Some of the questions include how much is being paid for internet, age range, and your address, among a few other questions, to help officials gather information.

Lucius Woods Performing Arts Center’s shows are about to start! Saturday, July 8 is the opening night with "Church of Cash." Ger your flex pass to enjoy all of the shows this summer. For $120, you will get 10 tickets to see this year’s shows.

This is a great way to bring a group of friends or family together! Or, better yet, spread the tickets out and enjoy music under the stars with someone special. Please visit the Douglas County Forestry or Lucius Woods Performing Arts Center Facebook page to find the link to get your tickets for the season!

ADVERTISEMENT

Douglas County is accepting photo submissions of all-season photos for its website. The photos are not required to be recent but must have been taken in Douglas County and submitted by the original photographer (or parent/guardian).

The number of photos that can be submitted is unlimited. Here are some of the size and quality specifications for the photos: 2200 pixels wide (1 MB in size); no Photoshop effects; jpeg, tiff, psd, or png (no gifs); 72 DPI or larger; RBG or CMYK. There is no submission deadline, as we are going through our website redesign process.

There is one meeting that is on the calendar and one cancellation:

  • The Zoning meeting is set for Wednesday, July 12, from 9-11 a.m. in Room 201 of the Government Center.
  • The Health and Human Services meeting that was set for Thursday, July 13, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. has been canceled.

For more information on meetings, agendas, or Douglas County, please visit our website, www.douglascountywi.org.

Community input and participation is always appreciated! If you have a suggestion or a comment, please contact Lindsey Nelson at lindsey.nelson@douglascountywi.org.

Make it a great week!

Lindsey Nelson is an administration assistant for Douglas County.

