Boardwalk column: Photo submissions still being accepted by Douglas County

SUPERIOR — Douglas County is accepting photo submissions of all-season photos for its website.

The photos are not required to be recent but must have been taken in Douglas County and submitted by the original photographer (or a parent/guardian). The number of photos that can be submitted is unlimited. Here are some of the size and quality specifications for the photos: 2200 pixels wide (1 MB in size); no Adobe Photoshop effects; jpeg, tiff, psd, or png (no gifs); 72 DPI or greater; RBG or CMYK.

Have you heard about a free energy saving product pack that’s being offered? To get your free energy saving products for your home, you need to be a customer of a participating Wisconsin utility company, which can be found online at https://focusonenergy.com/about/participating-utilities#participating . If your utility provider participates with the program, please visit the website and follow the link to order your free kit. You then can select one of the energy saver packs and have it shipped to your home. The packs are indeed free, and there are no shipping fees. Join us in being an energy miser and get your kit today!

Four meetings are on the calendar for next week, with two cancellations:



Public Assemblage Licensing Review Committee is scheduled to meet Monday, June 26, from 1-3 p.m. in room 201 in the Government Center.

The Land and Development Committee will meet Tuesday, June 27 from 3-5 p.m. in room 201 in the Government Center.

The NWRPC is scheduled to meet Wednesday, June 28 from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Flat Creek Lodge, 10290 Highway 27 South, Hayward.

The Board of Adjustment is set to meet Wednesday, June 28 from 10 a.m. to noon in room 201 in the Government Center.

The Forest, Parks and Recreation meeting set for Monday, June 26 is canceled.

The Public Safety Meeting that was set for Thursday, June 29 is canceled.

For more information on meetings, agendas, or Douglas County, please visit our website, www.douglascountywi.org.

Community input and participation is always appreciated! If you have a suggestion or a comment, please contact Lindsey Nelson at lindsey.nelson@douglascountywi.org.

Lindsey Nelson is an administration assistant for Douglas County.