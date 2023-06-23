Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Boardwalk column: Photo submissions still being accepted by Douglas County

"The photos are not required to be recent but must have been taken in Douglas County and submitted by the original photographer (or a parent/guardian)," writes Lindsey Nelson.

Government Center in Superior
Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram
By Lindsey Nelson / Douglas County Administration
Today at 12:00 PM

SUPERIOR — Douglas County is accepting photo submissions of all-season photos for its website.

The photos are not required to be recent but must have been taken in Douglas County and submitted by the original photographer (or a parent/guardian). The number of photos that can be submitted is unlimited. Here are some of the size and quality specifications for the photos: 2200 pixels wide (1 MB in size); no Adobe Photoshop effects; jpeg, tiff, psd, or png (no gifs); 72 DPI or greater; RBG or CMYK.

