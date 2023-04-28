99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Boardwalk column: Notice of Tax Deeds released

The full list can be found on the county website under the “Notice of Tax Deeds.”

Government Center in Superior.jpg
Government Center in Superior.
Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram
By Lindsey Nelson / Douglas County Administration
Today at 11:00 AM

SUPERIOR — As of April 18, Douglas County has released the Notice of Tax Deeds on the Douglas County website.

The list of properties will, after three months, apply for tax deed due to non-payment. The full list can be found on the county website under the “Notice of Tax Deeds.”

Douglas County is accepting applications citizens interested in appointment in the vacant office of the 13th District County Board Supervisor for the remainder of the term, which ends in April 2024. The district is located generally within the boundaries of Stinson Avenue to City Limits Road and Hammond Avenue to the east edge of the city limits. Please visit the county website to see the district map.

Douglas County is also seeking applicants to fill a vacancy on the county board in the 8th District for the remainder of the term, which also ends in April 2024.

Duties, responsibilities, and specific district boundary lines can be obtained by contacting the County Clerk’s Office at 715-395-1568. Interested citizens should send a letter of application and resume to the County Board Chair Mark Liebaert at mark.liebaert@douglascountywi.org or County Board Chair, Courthouse Room 101, 1313 Belknap Street in Superior.

The application deadline for the 8th District is Friday, May 5, while the deadline for applications in the 13th District is May 19.

Four meetings are on the calendar for next week:

  • The Boost Your Brain and Memory event, being put on by the Douglas County ADRC, is being held on Monday, May 1, from 1:30-2:30 p.m. at the Superior Public Library. For any questions, please contact Chelsea at the ADRC at 715-395-1322 or Chelsea.thompson@douglascountywi.org. .
  • Brain Health Book Club event, being put on by the Douglas County ADRC, is being held on Tuesday, May 2, from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Superior Public Library. Please call the ADRC to register, 715-395-1234.
  • The Transportation and Infrastructure meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, May 3, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. in room 201 of the Government Center
  • The Administration meeting is scheduled for Thursday, May 4, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. in room 201 of the Government Center.

For more information on meetings, agendas, or Douglas County, please visit our website, www.douglascountywi.org.

Community input and participation is always appreciated! If you have a suggestion or a comment, please contact Melissa Pratt at Melissa.Pratt@douglascountywi.org .

Make it a great week!

Lindsey Nelson is an administration assistant for Douglas County.

