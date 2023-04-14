Boardwalk column: Localized flooding prompts road closures

SUPERIOR — As of Tuesday, April 11, there has been an emergency road closure for Wisconsin Highway 13 from Douglas County Road P to County Road A (Port Wing).

With the higher temperatures, the spring snow melt has resulted in some localized flooding. The aforementioned road section on State Highway 13 is currently closed due to multiple culvert failures and portions of the road washing away. At this time, there is not an official detour.

Highway crews were on-site starting Wednesday, April 12, working to make repairs. Please also be aware that Highway 13 from County Road O to South Colby Road, and Highway 35 from East Carlson Road to East Summit Town Fire Road have water starting to cover the roads. Thank you for your patience, during this time.

Douglas County is accepting applications from any citizens living in the 8th District interested in appointment to the county board to fill a vacancy for the remainder of the term, which ends in April 2024. District maps are available on the Douglas County website; applications should be submitted to Mark Liebaert, county board chair, care of the county clerk’s office, 1313 Belknap St., Rm 101 in Superior, or emailed to Mark Liebaert directly at Mark.Liebaert@douglascountywi.org. Application deadline is May 5.

Four meetings are on the calendar for next week, along with one cancellation:



The Boost Your Brain and Memory event, being put on by the Douglas County ADRC, is being held on Monday, April 17, from 1:30-2:30 p.m. at the Superior Public Library. For any questions, please contact Chelsea at the ADRC at 715-395-1322 or Chelsea.thompson@douglascountywi.org.

The CEP Board of Director’s Meeting is being held on Wednesday, April 19, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at 422 3rd St. W in Ashland, WI 54806.

The Chief Local Elected Official Consortium is being held on Wednesday, April 19, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 422 3rd St. W in Ashland, WI 54806.

The County Board will be meeting on Thursday, April 20, from 6-8 p.m. in room 201 in the Government Center in Superior.

The Extension, Education and Recycling meeting, that was scheduled for Wednesday has been cancelled.

Community input and participation is always appreciated! If you have a suggestion or a comment, please contact Melissa Pratt at Melissa.Pratt@douglascountywi.org .

Make it a great week!

Lindsey Nelson is an administration assistant for Douglas County.