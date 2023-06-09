Boardwalk column: Energy saving product packs, medication disposal kits available

SUPERIOR — Have you heard about a free energy saving product pack that’s being offered?

To get free energy saving products for your home, you need to be a customer of a participating Wisconsin utility company; visit https://focusonenergy.com/about/participating-utilities#participating to find out more. If your utility provider participates with the program, please visit the website and follow the link to order your free kit. You then can select one of the energy saver packs and have it shipped to your home. The free packs are indeed free and there are no shipping fees. Join us in being an energy miser and get your kit today!

Did you get your safe medication disposal bag? As part of a Statewide effort to prevent opioid abuse, residents were sent a safe medication disposal bag. By distributing this safe medication disposal bag, the mission is to help the prevention of medication misuse by making a habit of disposing of opioids and any other medications you no longer need.

Proper disposal protects the environment because unused and expired prescription medications should never be flushed down a toilet or poured down a drain. There are locations in Douglas County that have medication drop-off bins for safe disposal, such as the Superior Police Department and some local pharmacies. By using the free Deterra bag, it’s an easy way to dispose of unused medication. The bag will deactivate the medication and is safe for trash disposal. If the need for any additional Deterra bags arises, please contact the county's Health and Human Services Department at 715-395-1304, while supplies last.

Five meetings are on the calendar for next week, with one being tentative:



The Employee Relations Committee is meeting on Tuesday, June 13, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. in Board Room 207C, located in the courthouse.

The Transportation and Infrastructure meeting will be held on Wednesday, June 14, from 9:30-11:30 a.m., in Room 201 of the Government Center.

The Children’s Community Options Program Advisory Committee will meet on Wednesday, June 14, from 2-4 p.m. in Room 201 of the Government Center.

The ADRC Advisory Board is meeting on Wednesday, June 14, from 4:15-6:15 p.m. in Room 201 of the Government Center.

The County Board will meet Thursday, June 15, from 6-8 p.m. in Room 201 of the Government Center.

For more information on meetings, agendas, or Douglas County, please visit our website, www.douglascountywi.org.

Community input and participation is always appreciated! If you have a suggestion or a comment, please contact Lindsey Nelson at lindsey.nelson@douglascountywi.org.

Make it a great week!

Lindsey Nelson is an administration assistant for Douglas County.