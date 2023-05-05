Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Boardwalk column: Douglas County seeks photo submissions for its website

Submissions are due May 31.

Government Center in Superior.jpg
Government Center in Superior.
Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram
By Lindsey Nelson / Douglas County Administration
Today at 11:00 AM

SUPERIOR — Douglas County is accepting photo submissions of all-season photos for its website.

The photos are not required to be recent but must have been taken in Douglas County and submitted by the original photographer (or parent/guardian). The number of photos that can be submitted is unlimited. Submissions are due May 31 and can be sent to countyclerk@douglascountywi.org.

Douglas County is accepting applications citizens interested in appointment in the vacant office of the 13th District County Board Supervisor for the remainder of the term, which ends in April 2024. The district is located generally within the boundaries of Stinson Avenue to City Limits Road and Hammond Avenue to the east edge of the city limits. Please visit the county website to see the district map.

Douglas County is also seeking applicants to fill a vacancy on the county board in the 8th District for the remainder of the term, which also ends in April 2024.

Duties, responsibilities, and specific district boundary lines can be obtained by contacting the County Clerk’s Office at 715-395-1568. Interested citizens should send a letter of application and resume to the County Board Chair Mark Liebaert at mark.liebaert@douglascountywi.org or County Board Chair, Courthouse Room 101, 1313 Belknap Street in Superior.

The application deadline for the 8th District is Friday, May 5, while the deadline for applications in the 13th District is May 19.

Four meetings are on the calendar for next week:

  • OAM Open house will be held on Wednesday, May 10, from 9:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lew Martin Senior Center located at 1527 Tower Ave., Superior.
  • Also being held on Wednesday, May 10, the Zoning Committee will meet from 9-11 a.m. in room 201 of the Government Center.
  • There is a Caregiver Conference being held on Thursday, May 11, from 3-6 p.m. at Northwood Technical College, 600 N. 21st St., Superior. In person attendance is free; however, there is a fee for virtual attendees of $20.65 or $6 for people age 62 or older. Please see the calendar on the Douglas County website for the registration link and phone number for any additional information.
  • The Health and Human Services Board will meet on Thursday, May 11, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. in room 201 of the Government Center.

For more information on meetings, agendas, or Douglas County, please visit our website, www.douglascountywi.org.

Community input and participation is always appreciated! If you have a suggestion or a comment, please contact Melissa Pratt at Melissa.Pratt@douglascountywi.org .

Make it a great week!

Lindsey Nelson is an administration assistant for Douglas County.

