Boardwalk column: County, city offices closed Tuesday, July 4

SUPERIOR — The city and county offices are closed Tuesday, July 4, in observance of the Fourth of July. Both buildings will resume regular business hours Wednesday, July 5 at 8 a.m.

The second half of real estate taxes are due by July 31. For easier access to payments, visit https://landnav-publicportal.douglascountywi.org/Search/RealEstate/Search. In addition to this, if you are having trouble paying past-due taxes, please visit the Douglas County website to find the link, or follow this link: https://doa.wi.gov/Pages/LocalGovtsGrants/Homeowner-Assistance.aspx for more information.

Lucius Woods Performing Arts Center’s shows are about to start! Saturday, July 8 is the opening night with "Church of Cash." Ger your flex pass to enjoy all of the shows this summer. For $120, you will get 10 tickets to see this year’s shows.

This is a great way to bring a group of friends or family together! Or, better yet, spread the tickets out and enjoy music under the stars with someone special. Please visit the Douglas County Forestry or Lucius Woods Performing Arts Center Facebook page to find the link to get your tickets for the season!

Douglas County is accepting photo submissions of all-season photos for its website. The photos are not required to be recent but must have been taken in Douglas County and submitted by the original photographer (or parent/guardian).

ADVERTISEMENT

The number of photos that can be submitted is unlimited. Here are some of the size and quality specifications for the photos: 2200 pixels wide (1 MB in size); no Photoshop effects; jpeg, tiff, psd, or png (no gifs); 72 DPI or larger; RBG or CMYK. There is no submission deadline, as we are going through our website redesign process.

There is one meeting that is on the calendar and one cancellation:



The Transportation and Infrastructure meeting is set for Wednesday, July 5, from 9:30-11:30 a.m., in room 201 of the Government Center.



The Administration meeting that was scheduled for Thursday, July 6, has been canceled.

For more information on meetings, agendas, or Douglas County, please visit our website, www.douglascountywi.org.

Community input and participation is always appreciated! If you have a suggestion or a comment, please contact Lindsey Nelson at lindsey.nelson@douglascountywi.org.

Make it a great week!

Lindsey Nelson is an administration assistant for Douglas County.