ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Boardwalk column: County, city offices closed Tuesday, July 4

"Both buildings will resume regular business hours Wednesday, July 5 at 8 a.m.," writes Lindsey Nelson.

Government Center in Superior
Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram
By Lindsey Nelson / Douglas County Administration
Today at 11:00 AM

SUPERIOR — The city and county offices are closed Tuesday, July 4, in observance of the Fourth of July. Both buildings will resume regular business hours Wednesday, July 5 at 8 a.m.

The second half of real estate taxes are due by July 31. For easier access to payments, visit https://landnav-publicportal.douglascountywi.org/Search/RealEstate/Search. In addition to this, if you are having trouble paying past-due taxes, please visit the Douglas County website to find the link, or follow this link: https://doa.wi.gov/Pages/LocalGovtsGrants/Homeowner-Assistance.aspx for more information.

Crews work outside cathedral.
Local
Superior cathedral prepares for centennial
A three-phase project will prepare the Cathedral of Christ the King for the next century as it nears its 100-year anniversary, officials said.
July 02, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
summer parade outdoors on small town main street
Local
Fun for all at the 2023 Gordon Good Neighbor Days Parade
Here's some snapshots from a great day out.
July 01, 2023 11:09 PM
 · 
By  Clint Austin
FILE: St. Louis County Courthouse
Local
Attorneys, family prepare for Duluth trial in dismemberment case
A judge was asked to consider limits on testimony in the killing of Ricky Balsimo, while the victim's family expressed frustration over the trial's venue.
July 01, 2023 03:30 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Mayor, governor and senator talk after press conference.
Local
Wisconsin officials want Biden to fund replacement bridge
The $1.8 billion project to replace the Blatnik Bridge would benefit 42 states and nine provinces in Canada, according to Wisconsin Department of Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson.
June 30, 2023 02:03 PM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
Douglas County, Wis., Courtroom
Local
Douglas County Circuit Court for June 30, 2023
As reported by Douglas County Circuit Court.
June 30, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Douglas County Past graphic
Local
Douglas County Past: Longtime barber 'A cut above the rest'; Rockmont Club turns over flag raising rites
Headlines from Douglas County's past.
June 30, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
People wearing red white and blue patriotic themed clothing participating in outdoor parade
Local
Dispatches from Douglas County: Fourth of July weekend edition
Read the latest news in the Dispatches from Douglas County newsletter published every Friday.
June 30, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Man poses for a portrait
Local
Superior veteran honored with flag ceremony
Dan Knight was awarded a Silver Star, the third-highest military combat decoration, for bravery during the Vietnam War.
June 30, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Briana Fiandt / Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center
A white and blue cruise ship sails at sunset
Local
Cruise company to leave Great Lakes, sell ships
An American Queen Voyages ship visited Duluth twice this year.
June 29, 2023 05:14 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Telegram Community Calendar.jpg
Local
Community Calendar: Parents' Night Out, July 4 events and more
To submit a calendar event, email editorial@superiortelegram.com or call 715-395-5000. The deadline is noon Wednesday for the Friday issue. Events are guaranteed to publish once.
June 29, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports

Lucius Woods Performing Arts Center’s shows are about to start! Saturday, July 8 is the opening night with "Church of Cash." Ger your flex pass to enjoy all of the shows this summer. For $120, you will get 10 tickets to see this year’s shows.

This is a great way to bring a group of friends or family together! Or, better yet, spread the tickets out and enjoy music under the stars with someone special. Please visit the Douglas County Forestry or Lucius Woods Performing Arts Center Facebook page to find the link to get your tickets for the season!

Douglas County is accepting photo submissions of all-season photos for its website. The photos are not required to be recent but must have been taken in Douglas County and submitted by the original photographer (or parent/guardian).

ADVERTISEMENT

The number of photos that can be submitted is unlimited. Here are some of the size and quality specifications for the photos: 2200 pixels wide (1 MB in size); no Photoshop effects; jpeg, tiff, psd, or png (no gifs); 72 DPI or larger; RBG or CMYK. There is no submission deadline, as we are going through our website redesign process.

There is one meeting that is on the calendar and one cancellation:

  • The Transportation and Infrastructure meeting is set for Wednesday, July 5, from 9:30-11:30 a.m., in room 201 of the Government Center.
  • The Administration meeting that was scheduled for Thursday, July 6, has been canceled.

For more information on meetings, agendas, or Douglas County, please visit our website, www.douglascountywi.org.

Community input and participation is always appreciated! If you have a suggestion or a comment, please contact Lindsey Nelson at lindsey.nelson@douglascountywi.org.

Make it a great week!

Lindsey Nelson is an administration assistant for Douglas County.

ADVERTISEMENT

