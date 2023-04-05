Boardwalk column: County, city offices closed on Friday

SUPERIOR — Douglas County and City of Superior Offices are closed on Friday, April 7, in observance of the spring holiday. Business hours resume on Monday, April 10.

Douglas County is accepting applications from any citizens living in the 8th District interested in appointment to the county board to fill a vacancy for the remainder of the term, which ends in April 2024. District maps are available on the Douglas County website; applications should be submitted to Mark Liebaert, County Board Chair, care of the County Clerk’s office, 1313 Belknap Street Rm 101 in Superior, or emailed to Mark Liebaert directly at Mark.Liebaert@douglascountywi.org. Application deadline: May 5th, 2023.

Unofficial election results from the Tuesday, April 4 spring general election are available on the Douglas County website. Election results are not official until they have been certified by canvass boards.

Two meetings are on the calendar for next week:



The Nonprofit Funding Policy Work Group meets on Monday, April 10 from 10 a.m. to noon in room 201 of the Government Center.

The Zoning Committee meeting takes place on Wednesday, April 12 from 9–11 a.m. in room 201 of the Government Center.

Community input and participation is always appreciated! If you have a suggestion or a comment, please contact Melissa Pratt at Melissa.Pratt@douglascountywi.org .

Make it a great week!

Melissa Pratt is a human resources generalist for Douglas County.