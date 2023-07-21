Boardwalk column: County asks residents to take internet survey

SUPERIOR — Douglas County is working hard to deploy high-speed internet throughout the region.

We need all residents, property, and business owners to participate in a questionnaire to understand the availability and quality of internet available in Douglas County. Your participation in helping us gather this information is greatly appreciated as we work to improve internet accessibility for businesses and residents. Every response will better inform broadband planning across the state of Wisconsin.

The internet self-report is available on the Douglas County website under the News tab, or at tinyurl.com/WISER2023.

If you do not have internet access or only have cellular access, you may call 608-261-6026 to take the survey. Please consider taking this survey if you have not already done so.

There are three meetings on the calendar for next week:



The Northwest ITBEC Tourism Advisory Committee meets from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, July 25 at the Northwest Regional Planning Commission, 1400 S. River St., Superior. A virtual option will be available on the Douglas County website under the Calendar tab.

The Land and Development meeting is scheduled to run from 3–5 p.m. Tuesday in room 201 of the Government Center.

On Thursday, July 27, the Public Safety Committee meets from 4-6 p.m. in room 201 of the Government Center.

For more information on meetings, agendas, or Douglas County, please visit our website, www.douglascountywi.org.

Community input and participation is always appreciated! If you have a suggestion or a comment, please contact Lindsey Nelson at lindsey.nelson@douglascountywi.org.

Make it a great week!

Melissa Pratt is a human resources generalist for Douglas County.