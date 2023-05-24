Boardwalk column: City, county offices closed Monday

SUPERIOR — In observance of Memorial Day, city and county offices will be closed Monday, May 29. Our regular business hours will begin again starting Tuesday, May 30 at 8 a.m.

As of May 19, the Douglas County summer ATV/UTV Trails are open for the season. Please note that the trails are in early season conditions and are not graded yet, as the trail clubs are working hard to get the trails cleaned from all of the debris that fell across the trails this winter and was covered by snowpack. With that being said, while riding, feel free to push any branches off of the trails.

Douglas County managed OHM Trails will remain closed at this time. The Forestry Department stresses that some of our neighboring counties aren’t open yet, therefore asks to check open trails before you ride.

The 25th Annual Northwest Wisconsin Lakes Conference is right around the corner!

The keynote speaker for the June 23 event is Chris Cold, wildlife biologist. The presentation at the conference will include aquatic invasive species, limnology, climate change and lakes, water policy, wild rice restoration, and more.

The registration fee is $45 (with lunch provided), $10 for students (lunch provided), and $20 to have an exhibitor table at the conference (lunch and presentation not included). To register, please visit the Douglas County Facebook page to find the registration link — registration closes June 16. For any additional information, please visit www.nwwislakesconference.org.

If your fire lane address sign is peeling, please reach out to terri.luebbe@douglascountywi.org. With that email, please include photos of both sides of your sign, what town you’re located in, and the date it was installed (month/year, if known).

Douglas County is accepting photo submissions of all-season photos for its website. The photos are not required to be recent but must have been taken in Douglas County and submitted by the original photographer (or parent/guardian). The number of photos that can be submitted is unlimited. Size and quality specifications for the photos should be 2,200 pixels wide (1 MB in size); no Photoshop effects; jpeg, tiff, psd, or png (no gifs); 72 DPI+; RBG or CMYK.

One meeting is on the calendar for next week:



The Land Development meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, May 30, from 3-5 p.m., in room 201 ofthe Government Center

For more information on meetings, agendas, or Douglas County, please visit our website, www.douglascountywi.org.

Community input and participation is always appreciated! If you have a suggestion or a comment, please contact Lindsey Nelson at lindsey.nelson@douglascountywi.org.

Make it a great week!

Lindsey Nelson is an administration assistant for Douglas County.