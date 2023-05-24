99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Boardwalk column: City, county offices closed Monday

The offices will reopen Tuesday, May 30, after the Memorial Day holiday.

Government Center in Superior
Government Center in Superior.
Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram
By Lindsey Nelson / Douglas County Administration
Today at 3:00 PM

SUPERIOR — In observance of Memorial Day, city and county offices will be closed Monday, May 29. Our regular business hours will begin again starting Tuesday, May 30 at 8 a.m.

As of May 19, the Douglas County summer ATV/UTV Trails are open for the season. Please note that the trails are in early season conditions and are not graded yet, as the trail clubs are working hard to get the trails cleaned from all of the debris that fell across the trails this winter and was covered by snowpack. With that being said, while riding, feel free to push any branches off of the trails.

Douglas County managed OHM Trails will remain closed at this time. The Forestry Department stresses that some of our neighboring counties aren’t open yet, therefore asks to check open trails before you ride.

The 25th Annual Northwest Wisconsin Lakes Conference is right around the corner!

The keynote speaker for the June 23 event is Chris Cold, wildlife biologist. The presentation at the conference will include aquatic invasive species, limnology, climate change and lakes, water policy, wild rice restoration, and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

The registration fee is $45 (with lunch provided), $10 for students (lunch provided), and $20 to have an exhibitor table at the conference (lunch and presentation not included). To register, please visit the Douglas County Facebook page to find the registration link — registration closes June 16. For any additional information, please visit www.nwwislakesconference.org.

If your fire lane address sign is peeling, please reach out to terri.luebbe@douglascountywi.org. With that email, please include photos of both sides of your sign, what town you’re located in, and the date it was installed (month/year, if known).

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS
Soph edited.psd_1.jpg
Local
How has commercial tobacco impacted your life?
Superior High School's advisory team addresses how the commercial tobacco industry's targets teenagers
May 24, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Sophia Backlin and Morgan West / Spartan Spin
3358506+police-lights.jpg
Local
One killed in Douglas County crash
A second person was transported by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.
May 24, 2023 10:59 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Graphic of two teenage girls with their smartphones
Local
Congress attempts controversial TikTok ban
TikTok users at Superior High School share their view on proposed bans of the app.
May 24, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Bethany Roe / Spartan Spin
052623.N.ST.Grizzly's.JPG
Local
Superior Grizzly's set to close
A new Boulder Tap House is planned for the site.
May 23, 2023 09:27 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
3812378+Solon Springs Logo.jpg
Local
Raises approved for Solon Springs School staff
The action included a 5.97% base increase for the cost of living and a 2.03% increase to bring salaries more in line with other districts, according to District Administrator Frank Helquist.
May 23, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Photo of a building where a fire took place
Local
Five people rescued from Superior apartment fire
Dozens were displaced in the early morning fire at Nottingham Apartments. Damage is estimated at $150,000.
May 23, 2023 11:47 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Man holds up certificate
Local
Douglas County Treatment Court paves a road home
Graduates finds support and structure through program, they say.
May 23, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
wood gavel with American flag in background
Local
Duluth sex abuse trial set for former NFL player
A judge said he would make a decision at trial on whether the alleged victim is able to testify.
May 22, 2023 04:38 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Man speaks at podium
Local
Superior mayor shares vision for future
Mayor Jim Paine raised the bar for the city council and for himself during his state of city address on Thursday, May 18.
May 22, 2023 11:24 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
062422.N.St.Music quintet.JPG
Local
Make Music Day returns to Superior
From classical to folk, hip hop to opera, Latin jazz to punk rock, live music will fill public spaces on the longest day of the year.
May 21, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson

Douglas County is accepting photo submissions of all-season photos for its website. The photos are not required to be recent but must have been taken in Douglas County and submitted by the original photographer (or parent/guardian). The number of photos that can be submitted is unlimited. Size and quality specifications for the photos should be 2,200 pixels wide (1 MB in size); no Photoshop effects; jpeg, tiff, psd, or png (no gifs); 72 DPI+; RBG or CMYK.

One meeting is on the calendar for next week:

  • The Land Development meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, May 30, from 3-5 p.m., in room 201 ofthe Government Center

For more information on meetings, agendas, or Douglas County, please visit our website, www.douglascountywi.org.

Community input and participation is always appreciated! If you have a suggestion or a comment, please contact Lindsey Nelson at lindsey.nelson@douglascountywi.org.

Make it a great week!

ADVERTISEMENT

Lindsey Nelson is an administration assistant for Douglas County.

What To Read Next
students and faculty participate in commencement activities
Local
University of Wisconsin-Superior celebrates its graduates
May 20, 2023 07:21 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Student holds a pillow.
Local
Photos: Spartans use pillows, slow cookers and more instead of backpacks
May 20, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Jed Carlson
042820.n.st.Pattison1.jpg
Local
Joint Finance Committee OKs projects, bonding for northern Wisconsin
May 20, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Photo of a building where a fire took place
Local
Five people rescued from Superior apartment fire
May 23, 2023 11:47 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Pitcher throws a pitch.
Prep
Prep softball: Northwestern’s Ellie Peterson is ‘dominant’ pitcher and a ‘force at the plate’
May 23, 2023 10:38 PM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb
NSH_Exterior.jpg
Health
Grand Marais nursing home hasn't had any COVID cases
May 23, 2023 03:53 PM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt
3523602+072017.S.DNT_.AutoRacing1.JPG
Sports
Opening night of stock car racing features parade of first-time winners
May 23, 2023 10:21 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports