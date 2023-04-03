50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Boardwalk column: Absentee ballots that haven't been mailed should be returned in-person

"Please note that the Wisconsin Supreme Court has held that the use of absentee ballot drop boxes is illegal under current Wisconsin law. Therefore, if a ballot is returned to an absentee ballot drop box, the ballot will not be counted," writes Lindsey Nelson.

Government Center in Superior.jpg
Government Center in Superior.
Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram
By Lindsey Nelson / Douglas County Administration
Today at 4:00 PM

SUPERIOR — With the upcoming Spring General Election on Tuesday, April 4, the Douglas Count Clerk would like to remind voters that absentee ballots must either be returned by mail, or the voter must personally deliver it to the municipal clerk at the clerk’s office.

Any voters with disabilities who need ballot delivery assistance may contact their municipal clerk to inquire about a disability related accommodation. Please note that the Wisconsin Supreme Court has held that the use of absentee ballot drop boxes is illegal under current Wisconsin law. Therefore, if a ballot is returned to an absentee ballot drop box, the ballot will not be counted.

Campground reservations are now available online for the 2023 standard season. Reserve your spot on the Douglas County website, or call Douglas County Forestry at 715-378-2027 with inquiries. As of 2023, all reservations, cancellations and changes of any kind must be made online by the customer by visiting the customer portal of the specific campground.

Please, note, as well, that the city and county offices are closed on Friday, April 7 in observance of the Good Friday holiday.

One meeting is on the calendar:

ADVERTISEMENT

  • On Thursday, April 6, the Administration Committee is meeting in the Board Room 201 in the Government Center in Superior.

The Transportation and Infrastructure meeting set for Thursday April 6, has been cancelled.

Community input and participation is always appreciated! If you have a suggestion or a comment, please contact Melissa Pratt at Melissa.Pratt@douglascountywi.org .

Make it a great week!

Lindsey Nelson is an administration assistant for Douglas County.

