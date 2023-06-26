Board selects nursery tree for Center City Park

SUPERIOR — The city's next holiday tree, a 4-foot balsam fir purchased from a nursery, will be planted in the fall.

The initial plan approved by the Urban Forestry Tree Board was to plant a balsam fir from the Superior Municipal Forest in Center City Park. After viewing photographs of forest trees compared to the nursery tree purchased by the city earlier this year, the board reached a consensus Thursday, June 22 to plant the nursery tree instead.

“Our crew went out to the municipal forest to look for balsam firs and there’s actually not that many out there that met the requirement for access that we need for equipment to take out the tree the size and shape we would like for a holiday tree,” said Michael Maruska, parks, recreation and forestry superintendent. “We also had some concerns about transplant success.”

Maruska said the city transplanted trees from the forest on Barker’s Island last year and only had a 53% success rate. By comparison, the city’s success rate with nursery trees is about 87%.

Coming from the wild, there are different soil conditions, different light, and when brought to another place, whether the tree going to thrive is a gamble, said Vern Northrup, a board member with forestry experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We talked to some industry professionals at the Wisconsin Arborists Association annual conference, and the consensus was if you want the best success, you want a nursery tree,” Maruska said.

The tree from the forest looks a little more like a “Charlie Brown” tree, said Robert-Jan Quene said as photographs of a forest tree and the nursery tree were passed among board members Thursday, June 22.

“One of the reasons we recommended removal of the tree was because it had a split top,” said Linda Cadotte, parks, recreation and forestry director. “It had a lot of openings in it, and we were trying to create a specific look of a really filled in (tree) with nice decorations on it.”

The trees in the forest are not pruned from the time they are young and are a lot more open, Cadotte said.

“Looking at those pictures it is a no-brainer … I think we all agree the nursery tree will be fine,” said Ruth Ludwig, board chairperson.

Cadotte said she is still working with a local vendor to carve the log of the old holiday tree for a sculpture in Center City Park. In the fall, she’ll work with Superior High School to create about 250 commemorative ornaments from the old tree. Plans include unveiling the sculpture during the holiday celebration in November and letting students pass out the ornaments for donations for their program, she said.